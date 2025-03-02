Ukraine’s Zelenskiy and European leaders to meet as UK signs €2.7bn loan with Kyiv

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy, British prime minister Keir Starmer and other western leaders are meeting in London today as the UK signed a major loan deal with Kyiv.

Ahead of Sunday’s gathering, UK chancellor Rachel Reeves signed a loan agreement worth £2.26 billion (€2.74bn) with her Ukrainian counterpart, to pay for further military support and the rebuilding of Ukraine in future.

The UK hopes to recoup the costs from frozen Russian assets locked in bank accounts across Europe.

Sunday’s meeting in London comes two days after the Ukrainian leader and US president Donald Trump clashed in Washington.

After a heated row with Mr Trump, who threatened to stop support for Ukraine after accusing Mr Zelenskiy of being ungrateful for US aid, the Ukrainian leader flew to London on Saturday to be greeted on Downing Street with a long, warm hug from Mr Starmer.

Mr Zelenskiy will receive a pledge of support from Mr Starmer and other European leaders, who face the stark question of whether they can take over the lead in providing Kyiv with weapons and finance before any peace talks begin.

Lacking the weaponry and depth of ammunition stocks of the United States, European leaders have so far offered expressions of support after the Mr Zelenskiy row, with Germany calling for the release of €3 billion for Ukraine.

On Sunday, Mr Starmer will hope they will offer more concrete means to support Ukraine and try to revive a possible peace deal with Russia by convincing Mr Trump that Europe can step up to defend itself.

Some leaders might also encourage Mr Zelenskiy to go back into talks with the US leader.

“Three years on from Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, we are at a turning point,” Mr Starmer said in a statement, offering his “unwavering support for Ukraine” by doubling down on providing capacity, training and aid to Kyiv.

British chancellor Rachel Reeves with British prime minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in London. Photograph: WPA Pool/Getty Images

“In partnership with our allies, we must intensify our preparations for the European element of security guarantees alongside continued discussions with the United States.”

At a meeting that has taken on added significance, Mr Starmer will start Sunday by holding talks with Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni after welcoming Mr Zelenskiy on Saturday with a clear message of support for the Ukrainian leader.

They will then be joined by French president Emmanuel Macron, the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen, Nato secretary general Mark Rutte and leaders from Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Canada, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Romania. Turkey’s foreign minister will also attend.

Mr Zelenskiy’s row with Mr Trump on Friday ended a week when Europe had appeared to be in a better position in its drive to encourage Mr Trump to continue to offer support to Ukraine after cordial visits to Washington by Mr Macron and Mr Starmer.

Both had pressed the US leader to offer what is known as “a backstop” to a potential European peacekeeping force in the event of a deal between Kyiv and Moscow. While they had failed to secure a promise from Mr Trump, he had not totally rejected the idea.

But the rest of Europe is a long way from falling in behind the French and British leaders' plans to safeguard a peace deal. – Reuters