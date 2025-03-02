Israel halts all aid into Gaza and demands Hamas accepts new ceasefire plan

Gaza Strip: People arrive for the iftar, or fast-breaking meal, on the first day of Ramadan in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images

Israel has stopped the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip and warned of “additional consequences” if Hamas does not accept a new proposal for an extension of the first phase of the fragile ceasefire.

Hamas accused Israel of trying to derail the truce and said its decision to cut off aid is “cheap extortion, a war crime and a blatant attack on the [ceasefire] agreement”.

Both sides stopped short of saying the ceasefire had ended.

The first phase of the ceasefire, which included a surge in humanitarian assistance, expired on Saturday.

The two sides have yet to negotiate the second phase, in which Hamas is expected to release dozens of remaining hostages in return for an Israeli pullout and a lasting ceasefire.

An Israeli official said the decision to suspend aid was made in co-ordination with the Trump administration.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office said earlier on Sunday that it supports what it described as a proposal from US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to extend the first phase of the ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover, which end on April 20th.

Under that proposal, Hamas would release half the hostages on the first day and the rest when an agreement is reached on a permanent ceasefire, according to Mr Netanyahu’s office.

The first, six-week phase of the ceasefire saw Hamas release 25 Israeli hostages and the bodies of eight others in exchange for the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Israeli forces pulled back from most of Gaza and Israel allowed a surge of humanitarian aid to enter.

But the first phase was marred by repeated disputes, with each side accusing the other of violations. Israeli strikes killed dozens of Palestinians who the military said had approached its forces or entered certain areas in violation of the truce.

Hamas said Israel’s aid suspension is another violation, saying deliveries were supposed to continue as the sides negotiated over the second phase of the deal. – PA