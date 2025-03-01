Connacht stick it out against Benetton to take bonus-point win

URC: Connacht 38 Benetton 30

Connacht delivered a vital win to keep alive their hopes of making the URC top eight, prevailing over Benetton at Dexcom Stadium.

In a tight table, Connacht delivered in a hard-fought battle against the Italians. For much of the match it looked like going the way of the visitors, but Pete Wilkins’ side took control in the final 10 minutes.

It was not pretty, but eventually six tries to Benetton’s three ensured the points went to the home side, Connacht’s defence proving crucial in the closing stages.

Having won 11 of their 12 meetings against Benetton in Galway, Connacht looked far from the winning article in the opening 60 minutes.

READ MORE

But the hosts enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges with Finn Treacy, making his first start, having the wherewithal to chip ahead and made the line for the opening score, Josh Ioane adding the extras.

On the front foot, Connacht should have pushed on, but Heffernan lost the ball when tackled over the line. Yet Shayne Bolton delivered a second on 12 minutes, dancing through to put the home side 12 points up.

Connacht were soon brought to heel by Benetton, who matched their opponents with ball in hand. Having opted to kick a penalty to open their scoring, they took control. Within three minutes Ignacio Mendy had grabbed their first try, courtesy of strong play from Marco Zanin, and from there they found their rhythm. By the 21st minute the Italians had struck for their second, winning possession from a scrappy aerial battle for Andy Uren to touch down, taking the lead on 25 minutes.

Connacht's Shayne Bolton gets overs for a try. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Penalties started to prove costly for Connacht and Benetton took full advantage. A superior scrum kept the Italians on the front foot, extending their lead through a superb try from Marco Zanon and the extras from Albornoz.

Connacht could feel aggrieved over a harsh penalty, which the Italian outhalf also struck finely to make it 27-12 in their favour, but eventually Connacht found some momentum. Hugh Gavin broke through from a clever kick ahead by Ioane. Blade took it within five metres of the line before Paul Boyle, with the help of his pack, was able to force his way over for a much-needed score, Ioane adding the conversion to narrow the gap to 19-27 for half-time.

Connacht played with greater patience in the second half and with some superior phase play kept the ball alive. Eventually Shamus Hurley-Langton dived over for a vital score after 47 minutes, Ioane again nailing the conversion to make it a one-point game.

A penalty provided Albornoz a chance to put his side ahead on 59 minutes, which he obliged, but Connacht made possession count in the 66th minute. Hanrahan slotted a cross-field kick for Bolton to get over on the right wing. Painfully, Hanrahan’s subsequent conversion was disallowed due being timed-out.

Now ahead by the minimum, Connacht kept the momentum to the end, replacement scrumhalf Matthew Devine sealing the last try of the night and Hanrahan making good with the conversion.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 5 mins: Treacy try, Ioane con 7-0; 12: Bolton try, 12-0; 16: Albornoz pen 12-3; 19: Mendy try, Albornoz con 12-10; 25: Uren try, Albornoz con 12-17; 30: Zanon try, Albornoz con 12-24; 34: Albornoz pen 12-27; 38: Boyle try, Ioane con 19-27; Half-time 19-27; 47: Hurley-Langton try, Ioane con 26-27; 59: Albornoz pen 26-30; 66: Bolton try 31-30; 72: Devine try, Hanrahan con 38-30.

CONNACHT: P O’Connor; S Bolton, H Gavin, C Forde, F Treacy; J Ioane, C Blade; P Dooley, D Heffernan, J Aungier; D Murray, D O’Connor; C Prendergast, S Hurley-Langton, P Boyle.

Replacements: M Devine for Blade, D Buckley for Dooley, J Murphy for Boyle (all 52 mins), O Dowling for O’Connor, JJ Hanrahan for P O’Connor (both 62), D Tierney-Martin for Heffernan, S Illor for Aungier (both 64), D Hawkshaw for Bolton (68).

BENETTON: R Smith; I Mendy, M Zanon, M Fekitoa, M Gallagher; T Albornoz, A Uren; T Gallo, B Bernasconi, G Zilocchi; G Marini, E Snyman; A Izekor, J Kingi, T Halafihi.

Replacements: R Favretto for Marini (49 mins), S Koroiyadi for Halafihi and T Pasquali for Zilocchi (62), A Garbisi for Uren, A Creevy for Bernasconi, N Chaparro for Gallo (all 64), J Umaga for Albornoz (68), Garbisi for Uren (69), Zanandrea for Fekitoa (74).

Referee: B Breakspear (Wales).