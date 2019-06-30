Mageean clocks her second best time over 800m in Watford

Síofra Cléirigh Büttner runs new personal best to finish fourth

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Ciara Mageean. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Ciara Mageean. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Four months after winning a European Indoor bronze medal over 1,500m, Ciara Mageean opened her outdoor season with her second-fastest ever time over 800m, clocking 2:01.81 at the British Milers Club meeting in Watford.

Mageean finished fifth in what is short of her best distance. Síofra Cléirigh Büttner finished one spot ahead of her in fourth, the Dundrum South Dublin athlete running a new personal best of 2:01.67. Mageean is targeting the 1,500m at the World Championships in Doha in late September.

Sarah Healy from Blackrock also ran an impressive 2:04.66 at the same meeting, building towards next month’s European Under-20 Championships in Sweden, with Darragh McElhinney again setting a new Irish Under-20 record when winning the 3,000m in 8:01.47, the Bantry runner improving the old record of 8:04.48 set by Mark Christie back in 2004.

Also aiming for European Under-20 honours before switching full-time to rugby is Aaron Sexton from Bangor, who ran 20.79 to win the 200m in Mannheim, Germany, just short of his best of 20.69, still the top-ranked junior in Europe. Marcus Lawler from Carlow also ran a wind-aided 20.33 (+2.7) in La Chaux, France.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.