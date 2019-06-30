Whelan’s Eleuthera claims Sovereign’s Cup at Greystones

Portcullis Trophy lifted by John Gordon’s X-Rated from Mayo Sailing Club

T-Bone from Royal Cork YC (left) chases Mini Apple representing Royal Cork YC (centre) and 1601 from Kinsale during the Sovereign’s Cup in Kinsale. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport

T-Bone from Royal Cork YC (left) chases Mini Apple representing Royal Cork YC (centre) and 1601 from Kinsale during the Sovereign’s Cup in Kinsale. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport

 

Frank Whelan’s Eleuthera from Greystones Sailing Club won the overall Sovereign’s Cup at the weekend following a clean sweep of six races in Division 0 of the four-day event.

The main trophy was awarded to the best boat competing under the international IRC rating system while the counterpart prize for the ECHO performance handicapping system, the Portcullis Trophy was lifted by John Gordon’s X-Rated from Mayo Sailing Club.

However, some of the hardest fought competition on the water – and off – was found in Division Two, the largest single fleet comprising 19 entries.

Nigel Biggs’ Checkmate XVIII from Manchester but sailing for the Royal Irish and Howth clubs had led the series going into the final day.

But two wins for Howth’s Michael Wright on Mata, the recent winner of the Division Two national title brought him into close contention with Biggs going into the final day. A win in the fifth race saw Mata pull ahead by a single point setting-up a tense final.

With just two contenders for the win, a match-race developed between the pair that Biggs convincingly won.

However, there was some consolation for Wright’s team as they lifted the Irish Half-ton Cup

Several boats later tried to have the final thrown out in a redress hearing ashore, alleging that the final race started outside the time permitted for the event. However, the application was rejected and the results stood.

In other results from the 95-boat event, Peter Bowring’s Phantom from the Royal St George YC won the Dragon National Championships after winning both races on the final day.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.