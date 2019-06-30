Kurt Walker wins boxing gold for Ireland at European Games

Kurt Walker has won gold for Ireland at the European Games after a unanimous decision victory over Ukraine’s Mykolo Butsenko in the bantamweight division.

The 24-year-old from Lisburn came out on top against the number two seed in the division after what was a close fight but one in which three of the judges gave the Irishman all three rounds.

Walker’s medal is Ireland’s first gold of the games after Kellie Harrington was forced to withdraw from her lightweight final on Sunday morning with an injury, settling instead for silver.

It also brings Ireand’s total medal tally for boxing to six with gold for Walker, silver for Harrington and Michaela Walsh as well as bronze medals for Regan Buckley, Michael Nevin and Gráinne Walsh.

“I actually can’t describe how I’m feeling, it’s absolutely unbelievable,” Walker said afterwards. “To come here at the start and believe I’ll win gold, but for it to actually happen is just on a different level.

“He was very tough, he’s been about. This was his third European final so he’s very experienced and he kept coming and coming, so I’m just glad I was able to fight through it. Two years ago in the European Championships he beat me in the semis 5-0 and it just shows I’ve grown so much as a boxer and a man in the last two years

“The coaches need so much credit, the game plan it was unbelievable and I knew it was working. I came back after the first round and they were both buzzing and they’re never usually like that! You usually have to do more and more, but they were both buzzing and they said keep picking it up, and thankfully I did. It’s unbelievable – it was everything coming true. You have these dreams of it happening, but when it actually does happen you don’t know what to do, you just feel so happy it’s unbelievable.”