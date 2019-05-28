Kim Garth stars with bat and ball but Ireland fall short against West Indies

Stand-in skipper takes three wickets and hits unbeaten half-century

Kim Garth took three wickets and hit a half-century in Ireland’s defeat to the West Indies at Sydney Parade. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

A fine all-round performance by captain Kim Garth proved in vain as Ireland suffered a 45-run defeat to the West Indies in the second T20 International at Sydney Parade in Dublin on Tuesday.

Garth, who replaced the injured Laura Delaney as skipper, took three for 22 in West Indies’ total of 157 for six, and then hit an unbeaten 51, her first international T20 half-century.

But Ireland fell comfortably short of their target, finishing on 112 for six as West Indies took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Earlier, Stacy-Ann King (34) and Hayley Matthews (33) were the mainstays of West Indies’ innings as they posted a testing total.

West Indies 157-6 (20 ovs) (SA King 34, H Matthews 33, B Cooper 20; K Garth 3-22), Ireland 112-6 (20 ovs) (K Garth 51no, M Waldron 25; SA King 2-15, A Fletcher 2-20). West Indies won by 45 runs.

