James Harden records latest triple-double as Nets beat Spurs

Chicago Bulls almost pull off upset against Denver Nuggets, Rockets extend losing run

James Harden during the Brooklyn Nets’ win over the San Antonio Spurs. Photograph: Getty Images

James Harden during the Brooklyn Nets’ win over the San Antonio Spurs. Photograph: Getty Images

 

James Harden claimed his seventh triple-double since joining Brooklyn in January to help the Nets beat the depleted San Antonio Spurs 124-113 in overtime in Texas.

The 2018 MVP finished finished with 30 points, 15 assists, 14 rebounds and no turnovers — a combination of figures unmatched since records began in 1977 — while DeMar DeRozan top-scored with 22 for the hosts.

Harden’s former side the Houston Rockets, who face the Nets later this week, fell to their 12th consecutive defeat, their worst run since the 2001-02 season, as Collin Sexton poured in 39 points for the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 101-90 win.

The Portland Trail Blazers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Veteran Carmelo Anthony scored 29 points and Damian Lillard collected 23 points for Portland, while LaMelo Ball continued his strong season for Charlotte with a 30-point haul.

The Chicago Bulls almost pulled off an upset against the Denver Nuggets, with Chicago taking a fourth-quarter lead after rallying from a 15-point deficit before succumbing 118-112.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored 26 points as their New Orleans Pelicans earned a 129-124 win over the Utah Jazz, while the bench stepped up for the Philadelphia 76ers to defeat the Indiana Pacers 130-114.

Luka Doncic was just short of a triple-double as his 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists helped the Dallas Mavericks defeat the Orlando Magic 130-124.

The Magic’s Nikola Vucevic came close to having his own triple-double with 29 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists as the hosts nearly snatched the win, but a passage of play in the third quarter where the Mavericks scored eight unanswered points allowed the visitors to pull away.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.