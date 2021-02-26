Japan to begin letting Olympic athletes in from next month – report

Emergency measures to contain surge in Covid-19 cases will be lifted on March 7th

The Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to open on July 23rd, but recent polls show about 80 per cent of Japanese people want the Olympics cancelled or postponed. Photograph: Koji Sasahara/AP

The Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to open on July 23rd, but recent polls show about 80 per cent of Japanese people want the Olympics cancelled or postponed. Photograph: Koji Sasahara/AP

 

Athletes participating in this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo can begin entering Japan after it lifts its emergency declaration order next month, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

Nikkei reported that the emergency declaration is set to be lifted on March 7th, with the travel ban on foreign athletes removed shortly after.

The report added that Olympic athletes will not be required to self-isolate for two weeks on arrival to help them prepare for the Games, set to begin on July 23rd, but they must restrict themselves to their accommodation and sports venues.

Japan has temporarily suspended exemptions allowing foreign athletes to train in the country ahead of the Tokyo Games as it closes its borders to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases.

More than 7,800 people have died in Japan due to the virus, while more than 431,000 have been infected.

Earlier this month Olympic officials unveiled the first of many Covid-19 rules for the Games, starting by banning singing and chanting during events and mandating participants to wear masks at “all times” except when eating, sleeping or outdoors.

More than 70,000 people – including athletes, coaches and media representatives – are expected to enter the country for the Games, the Nikkei report said, citing estimates in Japan.

It added that the Japanese government could raise the cap on spectator capacity at sports venues to about 10,000 fans one month after the emergency orders are lifted, with prefectures allowed to raise the maximum capacity to 20,000.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.