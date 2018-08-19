Ireland has two new world handball champions
Killian Carroll and Martina McMahon win their respective singles’ finals in Minnesota
Killian Carroll: turned in a magnificent display to see off Galway’s Martin Mulkerrins in the 2018 World Handball Championships
Two new world handball champions were crowned in Minnesota as Cork’s Killian Carroll and Limerick’s Martina McMahon won the respective open singles divisions.
Carroll turned in a magnificent display to see off Galway’s Martin Mulkerrins in the final, while McMahon beat Cork’s Catriona Casey 21-18, 21-12.
Mallow native Carroll, conqueror of Westmeath’s Robbie McCarthy in a tiebreaker in the semi-final, fell 10-1 down in the opening set against the hard-hitting Moycullen man, but turned the tables with a spectacular exhibition of retrieving and precise attacking play.
Carroll caught his opponent at 15 in the first game and closed it out 21-16. In the second, Mulkerrins looked a little jaded at one point but came roaring back and looked set to close it out when he led 18-16.
However, four kills and an ace serve just when they were most needed saw the 24-year-old Mallow man – now based in Boston – close it out on a 21-18 scoreline.
Carroll is the first new world champion to be crowned since Paul Brady in 2003. Cavan’s Brady qualified for the semi-finals here but was forced to withdraw due to a badly sprained ankle sustained during his quarter-final win over Mexican Luis Cordova.
Meanwhile, in the Women’s Open, lefty McMahon confirmed her superiority over Casey, who she beat in the All-Ireland final in March, with a spectacular display of attacking play.
