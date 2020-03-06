Formula One scraps rule limiting helmet designs

Decision comes ahead of start of season next week in Melbourne

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. Formula One has scrapped a rule which limited the number of different helmet designs a driver could wear during the course of a season. Photograph: Charles Coates/Getty Images

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. Formula One has scrapped a rule which limited the number of different helmet designs a driver could wear during the course of a season. Photograph: Charles Coates/Getty Images

 

Formula One has scrapped a rule which limited the number of different helmet designs a driver could wear during the course of a season.

The governing FIA said on Friday that its World Motor Sport Council had met in Geneva and approved a change to the 2020 sporting regulations “to allow for unrestricted variations to driver helmet designs between races”.

A rule was introduced in 2015, aimed at helping fans identify drivers on track, that decreed a crash helmet must “be presented in substantially the same livery” at every championship race.

Exception

Drivers were allowed one exception at an event of their choice, with a change also allowed if they switched teams during the year.

The rule has come in for criticism from drivers, who have been unable to sport one-off helmets to mark special occasions if they have already changed the design earlier in the year.

The introduction of the halo head protection system that surrounds the cockpit has made helmets less visible while also being used as another means to identify those behind the wheel.

The season starts in Melbourne next week.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.