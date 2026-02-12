Live Nations League draw: Republic of Ireland to learn League B opponents

Nations League draw to be held at 5pm Irish time

It’s hard to believe, but Evan Ferguson was Ireland’s clear starting number nine, until injuries ruled him out and paved the way for the coronation of Troy Parrott. With Ferguson now stuck behind new Roma signing, Donyell Malen, the 21-year-old’s ankle injuries seem to have cost him his spot in the pecking order for the Italian giants. In his column yesterday, Kevin Kilbane criticised Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini’s comments about the youngster’s injury record.

With such a positive vibe surrounding the Irish team following Troy Parrott’s heroics in Budapest last November, one negative story could be on the horizon, as Gavin Cummiskey reported yesterday. Israel are among the four teams that Ireland could draw from pot one today, only months after the FAI called on Uefa to suspend the Israel Football Association from European club and international competitions. He also sets the scene for how the draw and qualifiers will work, as well as when Ireland will play these fixtures.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Nations League draw in Brussels. The draw will commence at 5pm Irish time and will decide who the Republic of Ireland face in six fixtures from September to November this year. Ireland are in pot three of League B, with Austria, Switzerland and, our recent foes Hungary among the major teams that the ‘Boys in Green’ could face.