Equestrian: Two wins for Irish riders in Geneva

Darragh Kenny and Bertram Allen both took runner-up spots

Margie McLoone

Bertram Allen (IRL) riding Gk Casper during the Credit Suisse Challenge in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Scoop Dyga/Icon Sport via Getty Images

Bertram Allen (IRL) riding Gk Casper during the Credit Suisse Challenge in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Scoop Dyga/Icon Sport via Getty Images

 

Irish riders recorded two wins and two second-place finishes in Geneva, Switzerland on Saturday with Darragh Kenny and Bertram Allen both filling the runner-up slot in the day’s featured 1.55m classes.

In the first of these, the afternoon’s jump-off competition, Offaly native Kenny was one of six riders to record a double clear but his time of 32.96 with Ann Thompson’s Cassini Z was bettered by the host nation’s Pius Schwizer who was home in 32.12 with About A Dream.

In the evening’s speed competition, in which six of the 44 starters failed to complete, Allen looked do have done enough to take the honours when clear in 60.54 on GK Casper, which is owned by his Wexford family’s Ballywalter Farm. However, the USA’s Kent Farrington stopped the clock on 58.79 to win with Creedance.

The first of the Irish successes was landed in the indoor cross-country competition by the World Equestrian Games eventing team and individual silver medallist, Padraig McCarthy. Here riding Tatiana Brent’s Rosemaber Lancuest, the Devon-based Tipperary man finished closest to the optimum time to win narrowly from Britain’s Alex Bragg on Alcatraz with France’s Maxime Livio finishing third on the Irish Sport Horse gelding Boleybawn Prince.

The late night 1.45m speed and handiness class was won by Switzerland-based Co Louth native Mark McAuley on the nine-year-old Selle Francais gelding Vivaldi du Theil.

At La Coruna in Spain, Ireland’s Michael G. Duffy had a fence down in the jump-off round with Carl Hanley Sporthorses’ Chappo Chey to finish fifth in the 1.60m jump-off class won by Belgium’s Gudrun Patteet on Sea Coast Pebbles Z.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.