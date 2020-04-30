Death of former Irish showjumper Col Billy Ringrose

Former CO of the Army Equitation School competed in two Olympic Games

Former Irish Times equestrian correspondent Grania Willis with Col Billy Ringrose. Photograph: Frank Miller

Former Irish Times equestrian correspondent Grania Willis with Col Billy Ringrose. Photograph: Frank Miller

 

The death has taken place of Col Billy Ringrose, a star of the Irish showjumping scene in the 1950s and 1960s. The 89-year-old who had been in ill health for some time and died peacefully in Dublin.

In a highly decorated career he won the Aga Khan Trophy both as a rider and the Irish Chef d’Equipe.

A former CO of the Army Equitation School, he competed in two Olympic Games in Stockholm in 1956, where he came 23rd in the individual and seventh in the team event on Liffey Valley. Four years later in Rome, the Irish team was eliminated but Ringrose finished 17th in the individual event on Loch an Easpaig.

He also won six international showjumping Grands Prix as well as seven Nations Cup team events. In accordance with Government directives and the interest of public health, a funeral mass will take place on Saturday with a memorial service celebrating his life to be held at a later date

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.