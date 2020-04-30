Death of former Irish showjumper Col Billy Ringrose

The death has taken place of Col Billy Ringrose, a star of the Irish showjumping scene in the 1950s and 1960s. The 89-year-old who had been in ill health for some time and died peacefully in Dublin.

In a highly decorated career he won the Aga Khan Trophy both as a rider and the Irish Chef d’Equipe.

A former CO of the Army Equitation School, he competed in two Olympic Games in Stockholm in 1956, where he came 23rd in the individual and seventh in the team event on Liffey Valley. Four years later in Rome, the Irish team was eliminated but Ringrose finished 17th in the individual event on Loch an Easpaig.

He also won six international showjumping Grands Prix as well as seven Nations Cup team events. In accordance with Government directives and the interest of public health, a funeral mass will take place on Saturday with a memorial service celebrating his life to be held at a later date