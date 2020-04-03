Cycling Ireland thrilled with take-up for Zwift League series

Over 700 riders have registered for 12-week series of virtual races

Fabio Martinelli trains indoors with a bike home trainer in Rome during the nationwide lockdown in Italy. Photograph: Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images

Fabio Martinelli trains indoors with a bike home trainer in Rome during the nationwide lockdown in Italy. Photograph: Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images

 

Cycling Ireland has now registered over 700 riders for their new Zwift League races series, taking place over the coming weekends up until the middle of June.

With all normal race and outdoor training activity postponed due to Covid-19, the new eRacing series was launched on the popular online training platform Zwift.

The 12-race series takes place every Saturday morning and is open to men and women of all abilities. The first round, held last Saturday, was won by Christopher McGlinchey (Vitus Pro Cycling Team) and Shannon Kelly (HupHup Triathlon Squad).

Male and female riders have four categories to choose from, meaning all levels are catered for. Everyone is welcome to take part, participate and score points in a single race or entire series. There will be separate classification for each category for both male and female riders

“We have been really pleased with the interest and uptake, almost 700 people jumping on their indoor trainers in sitting rooms and sheds around Ireland to join in our online community,” says Scott Graham of Cycling Ireland.

Round two of 12 takes place this Saturday, named the the 3R Sand & Sequioas Race, which is two laps and 43km.

The live stream will appear on Cycling Ireland’s Facebook page with the race starting at 10:05am.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.