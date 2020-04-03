Cycling Ireland thrilled with take-up for Zwift League series

Cycling Ireland has now registered over 700 riders for their new Zwift League races series, taking place over the coming weekends up until the middle of June.

With all normal race and outdoor training activity postponed due to Covid-19, the new eRacing series was launched on the popular online training platform Zwift.

The 12-race series takes place every Saturday morning and is open to men and women of all abilities. The first round, held last Saturday, was won by Christopher McGlinchey (Vitus Pro Cycling Team) and Shannon Kelly (HupHup Triathlon Squad).

Male and female riders have four categories to choose from, meaning all levels are catered for. Everyone is welcome to take part, participate and score points in a single race or entire series. There will be separate classification for each category for both male and female riders

“We have been really pleased with the interest and uptake, almost 700 people jumping on their indoor trainers in sitting rooms and sheds around Ireland to join in our online community,” says Scott Graham of Cycling Ireland.

Round two of 12 takes place this Saturday, named the the 3R Sand & Sequioas Race, which is two laps and 43km.

The live stream will appear on Cycling Ireland’s Facebook page with the race starting at 10:05am.