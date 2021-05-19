Conor Niland not travelling with Irish Davis Cup team to Cyprus

It’s the first Davis Cup event he’s been unable to travel to since his debut 21 years ago

Irish captain Conor Niland will not be travelling with the Davis Cup team when they compete in the Europe Group 3 event in Larnaca next month. File photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Irish captain Conor Niland will not be travelling with the Davis Cup team when they compete in the Europe Group 3 event in Larnaca next month. File photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Team captain Conor Niland will not be travelling with the Irish Davis Cup team when they compete in the Europe Group 3 event in Larnaca, Cyprus from 16th to 19th June. It is the first Davis Cup event the former Wimbledon and US Open singles player will miss since he first turned out for Ireland 21 years ago. Ireland hopes to qualify for the Group 2 playoffs later in the year.

“Due to current Covid travel quarantines being unfeasible with our full-time jobs, unfortunately both myself and the assistant coach are unable to travel to Cyprus in June for the Davis Cup Group III tournament,” said Niland.

“Two of Tennis Ireland’s regional performance directors, Cian Blake and Carlos Miranda, will be standing in for us for the week. It is the first Davis Cup event that I have been unable to travel to since my debut as a player against Croatia 21 years ago, and I’m disappointed to be missing it.”

Cian Blake is the Munster performance director and Carlos Miranda is the Ulster performance director. Both will be travelling in place of Niland and will act as co-captains.

The Irish team will be comprised of Simon Carr, Julian Bradley, Osgar O’hOisin and David O’Hare with the draw taking place on June 14th, where two pools of teams will be decided from Ireland, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Monaco, Georgia, Iceland and Malta. Liechtenstein were originally included but have withdrawn from the event this year.

“I will be in regular contact with the team and deputy coaches throughout the tie and I have no doubt that the lads will perform well,” added Niland. “I very much look forward to travelling with the team again later in the year, where we hope to be involved in a Group 2 play-off tie.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.