Alexander Zverev eases into French Open semi-finals

German sixth seed too strong for Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Germany’s Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during their men’s quarter-final at the French Open. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

Alexander Zverev cruised into the semi-finals of the French Open for the first time with a 6-4 6-1 6-1 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

After a tense opening set in which both players struggled to hold serve – and the 22-year-old Spaniard had thrown his racket into the ground which bounced up and was caught by a spectator – world number six Zverev stepped up a gear.

Another double break in the third set saw Zverev move 4-1 ahead before Davidovich Fokina failed to hold again as the German took his place in the last four, completing a comfortable victory in one hour and 38 minutes.

Zverev will go on to face the winner of Tuesday night’s late match between world number two Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Speaking after his win on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Zverev said: “After the first set, I think my baseline game improved a lot, and I dominated the points much more.

“In the beginning I did not play that well, I think I can play better hopefully.

“He is someone who has improved a lot and is coming up the rankings very quickly – it was his first quarter-final at a Grand Slam and I am pretty sure it will not be his last.”

