Kellie Harrington wins gold at European Olympic qualifier in France

Kellie Harrington struck in Paris on Tuesday as the Dubliner beat England’s Caroline Dubois to win the lightweight division at the European Olympic qualifier.

The 31-year-old world champion completed a brilliant tournament by outclassing the 20-year-old Londoner to take a majority verdict over the three rounds.

Karrington had already secured her place at the Tokyo Olympics but her win in the final will boost her seeding when it comes to Tokyo as she looks to emulate Katie Taylor’s lightweight gold medal win at the London Olympics in 2012.

Belfast featherweight Michaela Walsh will fight for gold later on today against Italy’s Imra Testa .