2020 NFL draft to go ahead next month as scheduled

Roger Goodell believes draft can ‘serve a very positive purpose’ during coronavirus crisis

Fans watch the 2019 NFL draft in Tennessee. Photograph: Frederick Breedon/Getty

Fans watch the 2019 NFL draft in Tennessee. Photograph: Frederick Breedon/Getty

 

The NFL draft will go ahead as scheduled next month.

In a memo seen by nfl.com, commissioner Roger Goodell instructs teams to ensure their draft operations are conducted in a way that ensures the safety of staff during the coronavirus crisis.

The facilities at all 32 clubs have been shut since Tuesday.

Goodell wrote: “Everyone recognises that public health conditions are highly uncertain and there is no assurance that we can select a different date and be confident that conditions will be significantly more favourable than they are today.

“I also believe that the draft can serve a very positive purpose for our clubs, our fans, and the country at large, and many of you have agreed.

“Because of the unique circumstances in our country today, the 2020 draft will obviously need to be conducted in a different way.

“Already, we have cancelled all public events, we will not be bringing prospects and their families to the draft, and the draft itself will be conducted and televised in a way that reflects current conditions.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.