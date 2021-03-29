Ireland too small for two soccer teams and should be all-island side – FF Senator

A Fianna Fáil Senator has suggested that the only solution to Ireland’s international soccer woes is to develop an all-island soccer team.

One hundred years after Ireland’s football associations separated, border county Senator Robbie Gallagher said it is time to have a debate about the creation of a single soccer team.

The Monaghan Senator said Ireland is too small to have two international soccer teams, citing the success of all-Ireland teams, especially rugby.

Almost all international team and field sports are all-island activities and as well as rugby they include hockey, basketball and cricket.

Mr Gallagher said the Republic of Ireland’s one nil defeat to Luxembourg was a “hugely, hugely disappointing result.

“And I looked across the Border and our friends in Northern Ireland’s soccer team are on a similar run, where they can’t seem to buy a win either.”

He said many people have been asking if perhaps now “is the time for us to have a debate in this country about having an all-Ireland soccer team just like we have in rugby and we have in hockey”.

Mr Gallagher said “the reality is that for two small nations like Northern Ireland and the Republic to have two soccer teams on a small island, one island and expect them to compete at international level is simply not on anymore”.

He referred to successes “when our nation unites”, and pointed to Ireland’s success at rugby, where “our team can compete with the very best in the world”.

“Our rugby team beat England less than a week ago, the same rugby team went on to compete in the world cup final not so long ago.”

Speaking in the Seanad Mr Gallagher suggested that the Upper House could kick start the debate by having Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers “come into this House to see how we can start this conversation”.

He said that “Northern Ireland and indeed the Republic have had some good days in the past”.

He said that in the Finding Jack Charlton documentary on Virgin Media on Sunday “I saw the scenes of the glory days, when we had success in this country”.

“And indeed Northern Ireland have had their day in the sun too but not as often as we would like.”

Seanad leader Regina Doherty agreed that “it is something we should be talking about”.

She told Senators it “probably should be less contentious” than some of the other topics in the Government’s Shared Island initiative, which involves working with the Northern Ireland Executive and the British government to address strategic challenges faced on the island of Ireland.

Ms Doherty said she would ask the Minister for Sport to come to the House to start the discussion.