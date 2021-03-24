How Ireland could start tonight in Belgrade; Lions recommit to tour of South Africa

Ireland begin their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign tonight in Belgrade. Emmet Malone predicts Ireland will match up against the 3-4-3 that Serbia are expected to play, with both Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty starting. As for Serbia, Dusan Tadic remains one of the outstanding talents in a squad that plays its football across a dozen European leagues and which is rather better represented in the continent’s main club competitions than Ireland’s is.

Bundee Aki is set to miss Connacht’s Challenge Cup last-16 tie away to Leicester on April 3rd after he was handed a four-match ban following his high tackle on Billy Vunipola against England. The British and Irish Lions have recommitted to a summer tour of South Africa but there remains a distinct possibility of the series being cancelled. A “game changer” saliva test to detect concussion has been unveiled by the University of Birmingham in conjunction with England’s Rugby Football Union. In his column this morning (Subscriber Only), Gordon D’Arcy looks back on the win over England and how Ireland finally found their crazy side in a bonkers year: “We still don’t know if this standard can become the norm, but it’s a bloody good start, albeit 16 months after Andy Farrell took the reins from Joe Schmidt.”