Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has had a street named after him

There were wild scenes on Friday at Elland Road stadium after promotion confirmed

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Leeds United fans celebrate outside Elland Road after Huddersfield Town beat West Bromwich Albion to seal their promotion to the Premier League. Photograph: PA

A street has been named Marcelo Bielsa Way in honour of the manager who has returned Leeds United to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

Signage will go up next week on the route — which links the Trinity Leeds shopping centre to Commercial Street in the city centre — in honour of the cult hero and football “professor” who has restored the famous club to the top division.

Trinity Leeds, which is behind the street renaming, has temporarily changed its name to Trinity Leeds United for the rest of the month to celebrate the promotion.

Centre director David Maddison said: “This is a fantastic moment for the city and we are delighted to be able to share in the celebrations as Leeds United return to the Premier League.

“The speed at which the manager has turned around the fortunes of this team and the manner in which he’s done it — the Bielsa way — he deserves all the plaudits and we are absolutely delighted to rename this street Marcelo Bielsa Way.

“The street renaming is a permanent reminder for fans, and any visitors from his native Argentina, of the team’s incredible achievement.”

There were wild scenes on Friday outside the Elland Road stadium after second-placed West Brom lost 2-1 at Huddersfield.

Videos showed players partying inside the ground, as fans joined in the celebrations outside.

And the hugely popular Bielsa, hailed as a managerial genius and a guru of Manchester City’s Catalan manager Pep Guardiola, was filmed elbow-bumping fans near his home in Wetherby.

