Danny Willett withdraws from Players after positive Covid-19 test
English golfer’s spot for Sawgrass event goes to first alternate Kramer Hickok
Danny Willett has withdrawn from this week’s Players Championship after testing positive for Covid-19. Photograph: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Former Masters champion Danny Willett has withdrawn from this week’s Players Championship after testing positive for Covid-19.
Willett, who finished 31st in the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday, will be replaced in the field at Sawgrass by first alternate Kramer Hickok.
In a statement, the PGA Tour said: “Willett will have the PGA Tour’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.”
Hickok will partner fellow Americans Jason Dufner and Patton Kizzire in the first two rounds.