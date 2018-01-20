Rory McIlroy well-placed to claim a first win in 16 months

Rory McIlroy will begin the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship one shot behind co-leaders Thomas Pieters and Ross Fisher after producing a sensational 65 on Saturday.

Also in contention is Paul Dunne who matched McIlroy’s 65 to go into Sunday four behind the lead.

Playing in his first event since calling an early end to his injury-plagued and winless season in October last year, four-time major champion McIlroy came into the third round three shots behind Ryder Cup partner Pieters after following up Thursday’s 69 with a sparkling 66 on Friday.

And the Northern Irishman continued to make big strides up the leaderboard on day three, carding eight birdies and a solitary bogey to get to 16 under par and close the gap to a single stroke.

“It was another great round and another really good confidence builder,” McIlroy said afterwards. “Not just for this week but for the rest of the season. Winning would mean a lot. I’ve had a lot of close calls here, about six top-threes or something like that.”

Dunne plays his third shot from a bunker on the 18th hole. Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

It’s been 16 months now since McIlroy last claimed a trophy when he won the Tour Championship to take the FedEx Cup title on the PGA Tour, but on Sunday he could end that drought and also tick off a first in his career.

“I’ve never won my first start back out,” he said. “It’s felt like a while since I’ve won and just to give myself these chances; I gave myself a chance at the end of the year at Close House and wasn’t able to do it. Paul Dunne played too well for me.

“I felt really comfortable, really relaxed. I haven’t been looking at leaderboards too much. Just been trying to play my game, and it’s going pretty well so far, so I’ll try and do the same thing.”

Until the 15th hole, McIlroy had not dropped a single shot in the tournament but that changed on the par three when his tee shot found the back bunker. Facing a delicate splash shot he left it in the bunker and then played an indifferent third to the fringe, leaving 15 feet for bogey. However, if there’s a way to drop a shot and get some sort of boost out of it then McIlroy did it by rolling in that putt to limit the damage and then going on to chip in for birdie at the 17th before finishing with another birdie at the par five 18th. That capped off his lowest round of the week and leaves him in prime position to pounce on Sunday.

With a little more work to do is Dunne who is a further three shots behind McIlroy and four off the lead after his 65.

Seven birdies and no bogeys give the Greystones man a good springboard to contend in the final round and, like McIlroy with just a solitary bogey in three rounds, he’ll find a lot of confidence in his consistency.

Dunne will partner Dylan Fritelli in the final round while McIlroy plays alongside Matt Fitzpatrick in the penultimate group.

After firing five birdies and no bogeys in his first 17 holes, Pieters produced a good par save at the last to remain at the summit.

Joint leaders Ross Fisher and Thomas Pieters shake hands at the end of the third round. They will partner each other again in the final group for Sunday’s final round. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

And Fisher joined the Belgian on 17 under after closing his seven-under-par 65 with a birdie at the 18th.

Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood and fellow Englishman Fitzpatrick were in a tie for fourth place on 15 under.

Fitzpatrick produced the lowest round of the day, carding 10 birdies and one bogey in his superb 63.

