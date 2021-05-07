Rory McIlroy struggles on return to action at Quail Hollow

Rory McIlroy’s inconsistency off the tee - with drives going left or right, and only occasionally finding the intended destination on the fairway - was evident, as the Northern Irishman’s return to competition at a familiar and happy hunting ground in the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow provided further frustration in a season of unanswered questions.

McIlroy hit only fiveof 14 fairways in a wild walk through the parkland course outside Charlotte in North Carolina in ultimately signing for an opening round 72, which left him trailing first round leader Phil Mickelson, still producing his wizardry at 50 years of age, by eight shots.

In a display of shot-making reminiscent of old, Mickelson - showcasing his scrambling with a par save on the ninth, his finishing hole - signed for a seven-under-par 64 that put him into the clubhouse lead in his quest for a 45th career PGA Tour win.

For McIlroy, though, his return after a three week break following his missed cut at the Masters proved unfulfilling as he struggled with the driver, traditionally the strongest club in his bag, while a three-putt bogey on the 17th demonstrated that his travails ran right through the bag.

McIlroy turned in one-under after grinding his way through the front nine but couldn’t find a single birdie on the homeward run, with bogeys on the 11th and 17th only adding to his frustration.

Shane Lowry’s troubles came late on in his round, where back-to-back bogeys on the seventh (where he was in water with his approach) and eighth, the 16th and 17th holes of his round, undone much of his good work as he slipped from two-under back to level par. Séamus Power, who earned his place in the field through Monday Qualifying, was one-under through 14 holes.

Darren Clarke maintained his strong run of form on the Champions Tour with a six-under-par 66 in the opening round of the Regions Tradition tournament in Birmingham, Alabama, to claim a one stroke lead over Jerry Kelly and Stephen Ames in the first seniors major of the season.

“Majors are Majors, it doesn’t make any difference which tour they’re on. You want to play well. You ask Tiger Woods, you ask Rory McIlroy, you ask Dustin, you ask Mr. Nicklaus, you ask anybody, Majors are what they all want, and it’s the same out here. We all want them, too. There’s a little bit of added excitement,” said Clarke.

On the European Tour, Paul Dunne showed a welcome return to form with an opening round 65, six-under-par, in the Canary Islands Championship at Golf Adeje in Tenerife where Francesco Laporta’s 62 led the way.

Dunne averaged 322 yards in driving and required just 25 putts in an impressive round which yielded eight birdies and two bogeys and the Wicklow man moved into contention. In fact, the quintet of Irish players all managed to break par, with Niall Kearney (68), Cormac Sharvin (69), Tom McKibbin (69) and Jonathan Caldwell (70) all intent on surviving into the weekend.

On the Challenge Tour, 42-year-old Michael Hoey opened with a sizzling 63 in the Dimension Data Pro-Am tournament in South Africa to trail England’s Ryan Evans by a stroke after the first round. Hoey bounced back from successive missed cuts with birdie blitz. “I didn’t really expect that much, but that’s golf,” he said of his turnaround.

Collated Collated first round scores of the USPGA Wells Fargo Championship, North Carolina, USA (USA unless stated, Par 71):

