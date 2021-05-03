Sam Burns secures first PGA Tour win at Valspar

Sam Burns took his first win on the PGA Tour with victory at the Valspar Championship by three shots.

Burns was tied with American compatriot Keegan Bradley after 36 and 54 holes, but Bradley’s tee shot on the Par 3 13th found the water, resulting in him carding a double bogey and allowing Burns to pull ahead at the Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead course.

The 24-year-old went on to pick up shots on the 14th and 16th and knew he had taken the title when he holed a bogey putt on the 18th.

His round of 68 saw him 17 under for the tournament, ahead of Bradley on 14 under and Viktor Hovland and Cameron Tringale finished tied for third a shot further back.

England’s Paul Casey also finished with a 68 to jump 26 places to equal 21st on five under, level with fellow Britons Ian Poulter and Russell Knox.

Collated final scores from the Valspar Championship (USA unless stated, par 71)

267 Sam Burns 67 63 69 68

270 Keegan Bradley 64 66 69 71

271 Cameron Tringale 69 67 67 68, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 69 69 68 65

272 Abraham Ancer (Mex) 67 70 66 69

274 Max Homa 66 68 66 74, Vaughn Taylor 70 67 69 68

275 Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 68 68 67 72, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 73 67 66 69, Troy Merritt 68 69 68 70

276 Brandt Snedeker 69 69 67 71, Camilo Villegas (Col) 71 68 69 68

277 Bronson Burgoon 71 68 68 70, Bubba Watson 70 67 68 72, Hank Lebioda 66 69 71 71, Jason Kokrak 67 69 70 71, Justin Thomas 69 71 67 70

278 Adam Schenk 71 69 71 67, Charley Hoffman 68 66 70 74, Ted Potter Jr. 67 73 63 75

279 Alexander Noren (Swe) 73 68 70 68, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa) 70 65 74 70, Corey Conners (Can) 70 68 70 71, Danny Lee (Nzl) 70 67 70 72, Ian Poulter (Eng) 69 71 69 70, Matthew NeSmith 70 69 69 71, Paul Casey (Eng) 68 71 72 68, Russell Knox (Sco) 69 70 70 70

280 Jimmy Walker 72 69 69 70, Kevin Na 68 69 70 73, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor) 69 69 71 71, Michael Gligic (Can) 69 68 74 69, Pat Perez 68 68 72 72, Scott Stallings 67 69 73 71, Scottie Scheffler 73 67 66 74, Sung Jae Im (Kor) 68 67 74 71, Vincent Whaley 69 71 70 70, Zach Johnson 68 67 74 71

281 Beau Hossler 68 72 75 66, Bo Van Pelt 71 67 69 74, Charles Howell III 70 68 70 73, Denny McCarthy 72 69 68 72, Doc Redman 68 72 73 68, Kyle Stanley 68 70 72 71, Ryan Moore 66 74 71 70, Scott Brown 67 72 71 71, Tyler Duncan 70 71 72 68

282 Dustin Johnson 71 68 74 69, Henrik Norlander (Swe) 69 69 72 72, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 70 69 71 72, Lucas Glover 69 65 77 71, Tom Lewis (Eng) 70 65 74 73, Wesley Bryan 69 71 72 70

283 Branden Grace (Rsa) 69 68 75 71, J. T. Poston 68 73 70 72, Luke Donald (Eng) 69 72 71 71

284 Jason Dufner 70 71 68 75, Kramer Hickok 67 74 70 73, Peter Uihlein 73 68 72 71

285 Brandon Hagy 74 67 72 72, Patton Kizzire 66 75 76 68, Wyndham Clark 69 72 68 76

286 Chase Koepka 68 70 72 76, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 71 70 72 73, Joseph Bramlett 71 70 74 71, Ryan Palmer 70 70 70 76

289 Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 70 71 71 77

291 J. B. Holmes 70 71 74 76

293 Keith Mitchell 70 70 71 82