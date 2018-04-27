Paul Dunne creeps into contention in China Open

Second round of 68 moves Greystones golfer to within three of clubhouse lead in Beijing
Paul Dunne shot a second round 68 in Beijing. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

 

Paul Dunne is three shots off the clubhouse lead after round two of the Volvo China Open.

Following on from a missed cut in Morocco, Dunne made a slow start in Beijing, battling his way to an opening round 71 - leaving him one under par after Thursday’s play.

However, the Greystones man moved himself into the fringes of contention on Friday as he shot a 68 to sit in an eight-way tie for 12th, on five under par.

Starting from the 10th, Dunne made two bogeys and three birdies in his opening nine - with a birdie on the 18th providing some momentum reaching the turn.

And he was able to capitalise on this, with birdies on four, five and eight - his 13th, 14th and 17th - seeing him move up the leaderboard.

Spain’s Naco Elvira, Australia’s Jason Scrivener and America’s Sihwan Kim share the clubhouse lead on eight under par.

England’s Matt Wallace, who began the day on seven under par, is two under for this second round through 13 - giving him a one stroke advantage on nine under.

More to follow.

