Nicklaus and Woods lead the plaudits for Phil Mickelson

50-year-old became the oldest Major winner in history in the US PGA at Kiawah Island

Phil MIckelson became golf’s oldest Major winner at Kiawah Island. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty

Phil MIckelson became golf’s oldest Major winner at Kiawah Island. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty

 

Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods offered their congratulations to Phil Mickelson on Sunday after the 50-year-old became the sport’s oldest major champion by winning the PGA Championship.

Nicklaus holds the record for most men’s majors with 18 and Woods is second on the all-time list with 15, and while both have won far more than Mickelson’s six his performance clearly impressed them.

“Fantastic golf this week at Kiawah,” Nicklaus, who won the last of his majors at the 1986 Masters aged 46, said in a video posted on Twitter.

“You played great, you didn’t make any dumb mistakes, which is the whole key to winning major championships.

“There is something strikes me; 50-years-old is older than 46. Well done my friend.”

In collecting his first major since the 2013 British Open, Mickelson, who turns 51 next month, surpassed Julius Boros as the oldest major winner. Boros was 48 when he won the 1968 PGA Championship.

“Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!!,” Woods tweeted.

Woods is recovering from serious leg injuries suffered in a February car crash and was unable to compete in the PGA Championship.

