Marc Leishman continues to excel in Hawaii winds

Marc Leishman leads the pack after the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii as he followed Thursday’s 67 with a round of 69 on Friday.

The former PGA rookie of the year did not drop a shot in Kapalua and carded four birdies — two in the front nine and two on the back — to go 10-under for the tournament.

The 34-year-old Australian is tied for first place with American Brian Harman, who has gone round twice in 68 and holed a 78-foot chip for birdie on the par-5 15th.

Dustin Johnson, the current world number one, is in third after also going round in 68. A shaky start with dropped shots on the 3rd and 4th was soon overcome, with seven birdies across the remaining 14 holes.

Americans Pat Perez and Chris Stroud and Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas sit tied for fourth at eight under.

World number two Jordan Spieth was eight shots off the pace after the first round but moved up 17 places to tied-13th with a round of 66, following up Thursday’s disappointing 75.

Collated second round scores & totals in the PGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions, Plantation Course at Kapalua, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii (USA unless stated, par 73):

136 Marc Leishman (Aus) 67 69, Brian Harman 68 68

137 Dustin Johnson 69 68

138 Chris Stroud 72 66, Pat Perez 72 66, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 68 70

139 Jason Dufner 71 68

140 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 70 70, Patrick Cantlay 70 70, Rickie Fowler 69 71, Kevin Kisner 70 70, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 69 71

141 Jon Rahm (Spa) 71 70, Billy Horschel 70 71, Jordan Spieth 75 66

143 Daniel Berger 73 70, Russell Henley 74 69

144 Hudson Swafford 72 72, Xander Schauffele 72 72, Wesley Bryan 74 70, Ryan Armour 71 73, Patton Kizzire 72 72, Kevin Chappell 74 70

145 Brendan Steele 71 74, Cameron Smith (Aus) 75 70, Kyle Stanley 70 75

146 Justin Thomas 71 75, Bryson DeChambeau 73 73

148 Grayson Murray 74 74, Austin Cook 74 74, Adam Hadwin (Can) 73 75, Jonas Blixt (Swe) 77 71

152 D.A. Points76 76, Brooks Koepka78 74