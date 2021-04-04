Leona Maguire falls off the pace of Tavatanakit in ANA Inspiration

The ANA Inspiration LPGA tournament is Patty Tavatanakit’s to lose after she extended her lead to five shots, with Leona Maguire enduring a difficult third round on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Thai golfer was only one shot clear headed into the third round, but wasted little time in giving herself some space as she birdied her first three holes at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

She picked up four more shots throughout the day, with two late bogeys bringing her final score to a five-under 67.

Maguire meanwhile sent out an early statement of intent with an eagle at the second, before giving both of those shots back before the turn.

The 26-year-old then struggled on the way home, with five bogeys meaning she signed for a 74, leaving here on two under par for the Tournament in a share of 33rd place - 12 off the lead.

Maguire of a stroke ahead of Stephanie Meadow, who carded a 71 on Saturday and shares 39th place.

America’s Ally Ewing and South Korea’s Mirim Lee are both second on nine under after carding scores of 66 and 68 respectively.

Meanwhile England’s Charley Hull was left to rue a costly triple bogey on the third as she fell to equal-fifth with a one-under 71.

Elsewhere at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Olivia Mehaffey earned a top-10 finish as she ended in ninth-place following a final round of 75 on Saturday.

She was just two strokes off the top of the leaderboard, where Japan’s Tsubasa Kajitani and America’s Emilia Migliaccio finished one shot clear of the chasing pack on one over par.

Kajitani took victory on the first playoff hole, the 18th.

Olivia Mehaffey in action during her third round at Augusta. Photograph: Kevin C Cox/Getty

Valero Texas Open

Some spectacular putting lifted England’s Matt Wallace to a share of the lead heading into the final round of the Valero Texas Open.

After a slow front nine, Wallace was locked in with his putter down the stretch, birdying three of his final four holes from lengthy distances to close out Saturday at 12 under alongside Jordan Spieth.

The American also left it until late to make a move, picking up four shots in his last five holes to match Wallace’s score of five under 67.

The pair sit two shots clear of America’s Charley Hoffman, who continued his rampage up the leaderboard with a stellar third round score of 65, highlighted by an eagle on the par five 14th.

Overnight leader Cameron Tringale dropped back to fourth after carding a one-over 73.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell had his best round of the tournament on Saturday to improve to equal-26th.

The 41-year-old shot a bogey-free 69 to rise 18 spots with an overall score of two under, while Scotland’s Martin Laird carded an even par to head into the final round tied for 55th.

