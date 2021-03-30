John Murphy and Mark Power named in Walker Cup team

Irish duo part of Britain and Ireland side hoping to win back title at Seminole in May

John Murphy has been named in the Walker Cup squad. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

John Murphy and Mark Power have been named in the Britain and Ireland team for May’s Walker Cup.

Amateur champion Joe Long is one of seven English players named in the 10-man team.

Long, who beat practice partner Joe Harvey to lift the title at Royal Birkdale in August, is joined in the side by compatriots Barclay Brown, Alex Fitzpatrick, Angus Flanagan, Ben Jones, Matty Lamb and Ben Schmidt.

Scotland’s Sandy Scott completes the team which will attempt to win back the trophy at Seminole in Florida from May 8th-9th. England’s Jack Dyer and Jake Bolton are the travelling reserves.

The United States won by five points at Royal Liverpool two years ago, the first away victory in the biennial contest since their 2007 success at Royal County Down.

Scott and Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of European Tour player Matt, are the only survivors from the 2019 defeat.

Captain Stuart Wilson said: “The Walker Cup is the pinnacle of the amateur game for these players and we are delighted that they will have the opportunity to compete against their counterparts from the USA at Seminole.

“It gives them the opportunity to display their exceptional talent and will provide a lifetime of memories.

“After a difficult year with the Covid-19 pandemic, we are all looking forward to the match this year and I know the team will be doing their very best to win back the Walker Cup.”

