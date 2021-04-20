Ireland’s Séamus Power out this week after positive Covid-19 test
34-year-old has withdrawn from field for Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Seamus Power has withdrawn from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after testing positive for Covid-19. Photograph: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty
Ireland’s Seamus Power has withdrawn from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after testing positive for Covid-19.
Power is replaced in the field by first alternate Zack Sucher, who will partner David Hearn in the two-man team competition at TPC Louisiana.
The 34-year-old “will have the PGA Tour’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines,” the Tour said in a statement.
Power is currently ranked 438th in the world after recording a top-10 finish on his most recent start on the Korn Ferry Tour.