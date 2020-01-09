Gavin Moynihan six off the lead after 68 in South Africa

Ireland’s Gavin Moynihan enjoyed a solid start to 2020 with an opening round of 68 to sit at three under par after a low-scoring first day of the European Tour’s South African Open at Randpark Golf Club on Thursday.

The Dubliner – who lost his European Tour card last season but is still eligible to play in some of the smaller events – made birdies at the third, sixth, 11th and 14th with just one slip up at the last hole.

Bangor man Jonathan Caldwell is also the better side of par after day one with a round of 70 leaving him one under while Portmarnock’s Conor Purcell signed for a level par round of 71.

Moynihan sits six shots behind leader Johannes Veerman of the United States after he birdied nine holes in an error-free round of 62 to take a one-shot lead.

The 27-year-old from Texas continued his bright start to his debut season on the European Tour, as he came home in a blistering finish with four birdies in his last four holes to take an early clubhouse lead.

Veerman is one shot ahead of Italian Nino Bertasio, who held the joint lead after an eagle at the 17th but dropped a shot on the final hole, and South African JC Ritchie.

Sam Horsfield of England, and the home trio of Brandon Grace, Toto Thimba and Rourke van der Spuy are part of a group of six players a further shot back after shooting 64.

Van der Spuy eagled the 18th, preceded by three straight birdies, as he also finished strongly.

Defending champion Louis Oosthuizen, who began his run to last year’s title with a first round 62, was in a group of 11 players on 65.

The group included Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark, who has already won on this season’s tour when he triumphed in the Mauritius Open in December.

Some 240 players are competing over two courses in the championship, which was first played in 1903.

Collated first round scores in the European Tour South African Open hosted by the City of Johannesburg, Randpark GC, Johannesburg, South Africa (British unless stated, par 71):

