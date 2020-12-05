Emiliano Grillo storms into the lead in Mexico

Emiliano Grillo made nine second round birdies on his way to a 63 and a four-shot lead at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.

The Argentine started Friday a shot behind 18-hole leader Russell Knox and had five birdies before the turn.

He dropped a shot on the 10th but strung together four more birdies to close out his round as darkness fell in Playa del Carmen to go 13 under for the tournament.

Americans Tom Hoge and Tony Finau carded 67 and 66 respectively to share second place on nine under, a shot ahead of Knox who followed his 65 with a 69 which included a bogey at the last.

England’s Ben Taylor looks set to play into the weekend, with his 69 good enough for a tournament score of one under, where the projected cut line will fall.

However, Brooks Koepka carded a second consecutive par 71 and looks as if he will miss out, alongside Rickie Fowler and Graeme McDowell.

Play was suspended at around 7pm local time with several players still to complete their second round.

Latest second round scores in the Mayakoba Golf Classic (USA) unless stated, par 71):

1st round suspended due to darkness.

129 Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 66 63

133 Tony Finau 67 66, Tom Hoge 66 67

134 Russell Knox (Sco) 65 69

135 Joel Dahmen 68 67, Kyle Stanley 68 67, Aaron Wise 67 68

136 Carlos Ortiz (Mex) 67 69, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 67 69, Lucas Glover 71 65, Nate Lashley 67 69, Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 66 70, Brendon Todd 67 69, Camilo Villegas (Col) 70 66, Patrick Rodgers 70 66, Akshay Bhatia 67 69

137 Hunter Mahan 68 69, Jason Dufner 69 68, Vincent Whaley 71 66, Adam Long 70 67, John Huh 70 67, Tyler Duncan 70 67, Corey Conners (Can) 71 66

138 Charley Hoffman 72 66, Mark Hubbard 71 67, (a) Austin Eckroat 69 69, Troy Merritt 70 68, Bo Hoag 68 70

139 Steve Stricker 69 70, Chris Kirk 69 70, Rory Sabbatini (Svk) 69 70, Brian Harman 70 69, Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor) 69 70, Harris English 69 70, Daniel Berger 69 70, Justin Thomas 72 67, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 72 67, Billy Horschel 70 69, J.J. Spaun 70 69, Brice Garnett 74 65, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 69 70

140 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn) 70 70, Rafael Campos (Dom) 72 68, Pat Perez 68 72, Sung Kang (Kor) 70 70, Will Zalatoris 72 68, Austin Cook 70 70, Scott Piercy 70 70, Doug Ghim 71 69, Kevin Streelman 69 71, Max Homa 73 67, Hank Lebioda 71 69, Patton Kizzire 72 68, Kyung Ju Choi (Kor) 70 70, Keith Mitchell 70 70, Michael Gellerman 70 70

141 Keegan Bradley 69 72, Maverick McNealy 70 71, Ben Taylor (Eng) 72 69, Sepp Straka (Aut) 73 68, Xinjun Zhang (Chn) 72 69, Harold Varner III 70 71, Charles Howell III 72 69

142 Nick Watney 72 70, Henrik Norlander (Swe) 71 71, Sam Ryder 72 70, Michael Gligic (Can) 67 75, Tim Wilkinson (Nzl) 73 69, Bronson Burgoon 72 70, Brooks Koepka 71 71, Ryan Armour 69 73, Rickie Fowler 70 72

143 Alex Noren (Swe) 76 67, Rob Oppenheim 71 72, Graeme McDowell (NIrl) 72 71, Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 72 71, Roberto Diaz (Mex) 74 69, Sebastian Munoz (Col) 73 70, D.J. Trahan 73 70

144 Ollie Schniederjans 78 66, Harry Higgs 68 76, Gary Woodland 72 72, Luke Donald (Eng) 72 72, Chesson Hadley 74 70

145 Brian Stuard 72 73, Adam Schenk 75 70, Roger Sloan (Can) 75 70, Matt Every 71 74, Fabian Gomez (Arg) 76 69, Brendan Steele 71 74, Denny McCarthy 74 71, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa) 74 71

146 D.A. Points 75 71, Peter Malnati 78 68, Robby Shelton 74 72, Russell Henley 72 74, Adam Hadwin (Can) 72 74, Aaron Terrazas (Mex) 75 71

147 Armando Favela 73 74, Bo Van Pelt 74 73

148 Kevin Stadler 77 71, Andrew Putnam 72 76, Vaughn Taylor 76 72, Santiago Tarrio Ben (Spa) 76 72

149 Patrick Cover 76 73, Chez Reavie 78 71

150 Wesley Bryan 78 72, Rhein Gibson (Aus) 77 73

151 Marc Leishman (Aus) 74 77, Michael Kim 73 78, Will Gordon 75 76

152 Johnson Wagner 73 79

154 Beau Hossler 76 78