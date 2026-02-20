England vaudeville villain Henry Pollock can offer lots of bait to reel in Ireland

Henry Pollock celebrates England's fourth try against New Zealand in the Autumn Nations Series last November. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty

One of the more amusing quotes in the build-up to Saturday’s Test match at Twickenham was an affirmation from England head coach Steve Borthwick that Henry Pollock would be able to handle any possible wind-up tactics from Ireland. It was a statement delivered without a hint of irony.

This is the same Pollock who takes his cues (his admission) from American football when celebrating tries – unashamedly brash and exultant, goading defenders to lunge at him as he tiptoes millimetres from the dead ball line or waiting to taunt them but not dotting down until they get within range.

Finger-pointing, gesturing to the supporters and basketball dunks are also part of the repertoire.

Jefferson Poirot, the Bordeaux-Bègles prop, received a two-match ban for grabbing Pollock by the throat after the Champions Cup final. Several players from the French club mimicked Pollock’s mannerisms on social media in the aftermath.

He polarises opinion to put it mildly. When Pollock goes fishing, few can ignore the bait.

What is subsumed by the theatrics sometimes is that the 21-year-old openside flanker is a brilliant player: quick, powerful, possessing a lavish skill set and an impeccable sense of timing when it comes to game-defining contributions.

A vaudeville villain for opponents and their supporters, his antics are not an affectation to grab a few headlines. Pollock is hard-wired for the limelight.

It’s not a new phenomenon. He captained England under-18s, scored three tries on his debut against Italy for the under-20 team that went on to win the Six Nations – he was voted player of the tournament – and was a pivotal member of the World Cup-winning side in South Africa that summer.

In the one season (2024-2025) he lined out for Championship side Bedford Blues, returned to his parent club Northampton Saints with whom he played in the Champions Cup final, made his England debut against Wales in the Six Nations and scored two tries that day when he became the youngest English player in history to do so. Oh, and he finished off by playing for the Lions in Australia.

Henry Pollock 'is at his best when he is expressing himself', says team-mate Fin Smith. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty

Team-mates smile and shrug. England prop Ellis Genge was asked to describe Pollock for an in-house England documentary. “Naive, funny, artificial intelligence, he literally reminds me of a simulation. A good boy, though.”

Outhalf Fin Smith, who plays alongside Pollock for the Saints and England, teased out a more revealing insight.

“He is just a ball of energy. He is a bit of a clown sometimes and there is a load of smoke and mirrors. Getting to know him recently, he is a pretty caring person,” he said.

“He is a very good friend in terms of checking up on how people are going. On the surface he is a bit of an idiot, loves messing around, loves having a laugh, loves having a joke. Even 10 minutes before the kickoff on his debut he was taking the piss out of me. A larger-than-life character and very infectious around the squad.

“The misconception of him is that he is a very arrogant character, that he doesn’t care about anyone else. He is a caring guy. A great team-mate who wants to be part of a group that gets on very well.

“He knows that he is at his best when he is expressing himself, not hiding any of his personality. By no means is he rude or obnoxious. It is all [done] in a very lighthearted manner.”

Henry Pollock is 'an outstanding player, full of talent, full of energy', says Johnny Sexton. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

Pollock enjoyed a “bromance” on the Lions tour with Ireland assistant coach Johnny Sexton, an unlikely melding of personalities.

Sexton was asked about Pollock earlier this week as he contemplated the impact Pollock would have in his first start for England on Saturday.

“He’s a great character. I got on really well with him on the Lions tour in a weird kind of way. He’s an outstanding player, full of talent, full of energy,” he said.

Ireland scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park who played alongside Pollock for the Lions in Australia said: “He’s unreal man, an unbelievable athlete, moves unbelievably well, seriously quick, great with the ball in hand.”

England captain Maro Itoje and the senior England players have encouraged Pollock not to hide his personality on the pitch.

As the backrow affirmed: “I am always the same, I don’t change going into different environments.”

The challenge for Ireland is to negate or mitigate his influence, bury him in mundane chores, because if that distinctive blond mop goes carousing in a rugby sense, then the visitors will be in trouble.

He is a player of genuine substance for all the star potential and fluorescence.

Rugby can celebrate both. But from an Irish perspective maybe suspend that appreciation for 80-minutes on Saturday afternoon at Twickenham.