ANA Inspiration and Valero Texas Open: All you need to know

ANA Inspiration

Purse: €2.65 million (€400,000 to the winner)

Where: Rancho Mirage, California

The course: Designed by Desmond Muirhead, the Dinah Shore Tournament Course - 6,769 yards Par 72 - is the traditional host of the first Major of the year. “This is a major championship course and it looks like it. It is firm and fast and in perfect condition,” observed Sei Young Kim. The signature hole is the Par 5 18th closing hole, which has an approach over water to an island green. The green speeds are set to run at up to 13 ½ on the stimpmeter.

The field: A star-studded entry of 119 players, led by world number one Jin Young Ko. Her fellow South Korean Inbee Park marked her return to competition with a win in the Kia Classic on Sunday, a victory that jumped her to number two in the updated Rolex rankings.

Quirky fact: Organisers have opted not to have a blue wall around the back of the 18th green, which was used as a safety net by many players in last year’s championship with some players using the backdrop to bounce the ball back onto the green.

Irish in the field: Stephanie Meadow is off the first in a group with Haru Nomura and Su Oh (3.32pm Irish time); Leona Maguire is also off the first in a group with Caroline Masson and Gerina Piller (9.17pm Irish time)

Betting: In-form Inbee Park is the market leader at 8/1 favouritism as she seeks back-to-back wins on tour . . . . however, Lydia Ko’s return to form - 2nd-8th-26th in her last three tournaments - makes her worth a look at 20/1, while each-way value can be found with Leona Maguire who is available at 125/1.

On TV: Live on Sky Sports from 5pm on Thursday.

Valero Texas Open

Purse: €6.55 million (€1.15m to the winner)

Where: San Antonio, Texas

The course: TPC San Antonio - the Oaks course, 7,494 yards Par 21 - was by Greg Norman in consultation with Sergio Garcia so there are a number of different characteristics incorporated in the long layout. Although created out of the rocky terrain, it is a relatively flat, tree-lined course with wide fairways. The signature hole is the Par 3 16th which features a bunker in the centre of the green.

The field: Dustin Johnson delivered a blow to the tournament earlier in the week when he withdrew, having had second thoughts about the best way to prepare for his defence of the Masters next week. As you’d expect, there’s a strong line-up of Texans - among them Jordan Spieth - while the tournament offers the last chance to players not exempt for the Masters who can book a late ticket with a win. Rickie Fowler is one of those eyeing that last available invitation. Corey Connors, winner in 2019, is the defending champion.

Quirky fact: It’s not just about the money for the winner . . . . a bonus prize is a custom-made pair of cowboy boots!

Irish in the field: Graeme McDowell is off the 10th in a group with Aaron Wise and DA Points (4.42pm Irish time); Pádraig Harrington is also off the 10th in a group with Kelly Kraft and Harry Higgs (8.42pm Irish time).

Betting: Each of the last two winners - Corey Conners in 2019 and Andrew Landry in 2018 - led the greens-in-regulation category which highlights how important iron play is for approach shots: as such, Zach Johnson, who posted a top-10 finish in the Honda Classic on his last appearance on tour, looks decent each-way value at 45/1 while Denny McCarthy, one of the best putters on tour, also falls into a similar category at odds of 80/1.

On TV: Featured groups live on Sky Sports from 1.15pm, full coverage from 9pm.