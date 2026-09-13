Live Irish Open updates: Shane Lowry leads for final round at Doonbeg

Irish in action

Shane Lowry – 1st; teeing off 2.05pm, 16-under overall

Tom McKibbin – Tied-6th; one-over for Sunday (thru 1), six-under overall

Liam Nolan – Tied-37th; level-par for Sunday (thru 9), two-under overall

Rory McIlroy – Tied-42nd; three-under for Sunday (finished), one-under overall

Leaders

Shane Lowry – 1st, 16-under

Jacob Skov Olesen – 2nd, 12-under

Joaquin Niemann – 3rd, nine-under

Shane Lowry is getting ready to start his round. US president Donald Trump is making his way down to the first tee box.

Galwayman Liam Nolan has picked up a shot on the eighth to move up to a share of 37th, now level par thru nine holes.

Tom McKibbin is just about to get his final round under way. He’s among Lowry’s challengers, currently tied-fourth on seven-under across the three rounds.

Rory McIlroy has already finished his round, having set out at 9.20am. Last year’s champion finished with a three-under round of 67 for one-under after the four rounds. He’s joined on one-under by Liam Nolan, who’s currently one-over thru seven holes.

McIlroy closes his 2026 Amgen Irish Open campaign with seven birdies and currently sits T41 📊#AmgenIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/tfy3F0AHHY — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 13, 2026

Lowry extended his overnight lead from Friday in Saturday’s third round with a five-under 65, following up on his 62 from the second round.

“In a strange day, when the whirring blades of Marine One and its escort of Chinook helicopters brought a notable visitor to the Irish Open, the show simply went on for Shane Lowry,” Philip Reid writes in his day three report from Doonbeg.

“Demonstrating his own brand of steel, he retained his lead heading into the final round of the €5-million DP World Tour tournament, four-shots clear of his nearest challenger."

Read Philip’s report in full below:

[ Shane Lowry shows his steel to extend Irish Open leadOpens in new window ]

Hello everyone, and welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for the final round of the 2026 Irish Open at Trump International Golf Links.

Shane Lowry leads by four shots heading into his final round, sitting on 16-under. Denmark’s Jacob Skov Olesen on 12-under is the main threat to a home win, with Chile’s Joaquin Niemann a further three shots back on nine-under.

We’ll be following all the action throughout the afternoon, with Philip Reid and Gavin Cooney keeping us updated on all the goings on from Doonbeg.

Lowry, who has Olesen for company today, is due to tee off at 2.05pm.