Donald Trump turns focus to golf at Doonbeg after Irish unity comments

Main points

Donald Trump is continuing his visit to Ireland today at the Doonbeg golf resort he owns in Co Clare, where he will watch the Irish Open and present the trophy to the winner.

On a flying visit to Dublin on Saturday, the US president told reporters that Irish unity would be a “great thing”.

The comments, made alongside Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Farmleigh, caused eyebrows to be raised north and south of the Border and in London.

A significant policing and security operation will continue today. Thousands gathered in Dublin city centre and in Co Clare on Saturday to protest against Trump.

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Video has also emerged of US president Donald Trump walking through a bar in his hotel in Doonbeg to chants of “USA, USA” and “four more years” from the crowd who also sang The Fields of Athenry.

US president Donald Trump walks through the members bar of his Doonbeg golf resort as he attends the Irish Open. Photograph: Claudia Savage/PA Wire

US president Donald Trump walks through the members bar of his Doonbeg golf resort as he attends the Irish Open. Photograph: Claudia Savage/PA Wire

The sight of Air Force One ‘not the experience we’re used to’, says McIlroy

Irish golfer Rory McIlroy has said the sight of Air Force One flying-by the Irish Open tournament is “not the experience we’re used to”.

He added: “That was pretty cool to sort of see all that going on. I was trying to avoid making doubles at that point so I was trying to concentrate on my own stuff as well.”

McIlroy made the remarks in an interview with sports reporters on Saturday evening after US president Donald Trump arrived at his golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare where the tournament is being held and play will resume this morning.

He dismissed a suggestion that the aircraft was a distraction as he searched for a ball saying: “I don’t see what a plane at 10,000ft got to do with looking at a ball on the ground.”

While McIlroy has had a disappointing tournament, fellow Irish golfer Shane Lowry is leading going into the final day.

He said: “There’s a great buzz around the tournament because Shane’s up there and leading.”

McIlroy also confirmed he would attend the dinner for Trump at Doonbeg on Saturday night.

Rory McIlroy putts on the third green on day three of the Amgen Irish Open at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg. Photograph: Jasper Wax/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy tees off on the 14th hole on day three of the Amgen Irish Open at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

US president Donald Trump makes a gesture to Rory McIlroy after finishing his round on the eighteenth. Photograph: Ben Brady/INPHO

Thousands protest in Dublin and Clare

Trump also batted away any suggestion that planned protests indicated the desire of many Irish people that he stay away and he said that he was unaware there were protests happening.

“It can’t be a very big one because we’ve been all over Ireland today already but I haven’t seen any protest.”

Thousands gathered in Dublin city centre and in Co Clare to protest against the US president’s presence.

Sylvia Jones, Dublin at the Trump demonstration from the Garden of Remembrance to the Dail in Dublin city at the weekend. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Siobhan McKenna and her daughter Olivia, from Dublin at the Trump demonstration from the Garden of Remembrance to the Dail in Dublin city at the weekend. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Trump demonstration from the Garden of Remembrance to the Dail in Dublin city at the weekend. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

People hold placards as they protest against a visit by US president Donald Trump in Doonbeg. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

During his visit to Dublin on Saturday morning, Trump said Irish unity would be a “great thing” in response to a reporter’s question.

The comments, made alongside Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Farmleigh, caused eyebrows to be raised north and south of the Border and in London, but they were subsequently downplayed by a spokesman for the Taoiseach who made it clear that Ireland’s policy on the North had not and would not be changing.

A spokesman for British prime minister Andy Burnham said there was no majority support for a referendum and that one will not be held until that changes.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said Northern Ireland’s constitutional future “will be decided by the people of Northern Ireland, not by commentary in London, Dublin or Washington”.

The US president’s flying visit to Dublin passed off without further controversy.

After brief meetings with President Catherine Connolly and the Taoiseach, Trump addressed a crowd including business leaders, politicians and cultural figures at Deerfield, the US ambassador’s residence. All three engagements took place within the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

President Catherine Connolly and US president Donald Trump at Aras an Uachtarain during a courtesy call at the start of his trip to Ireland. Photograph: Tony Maxwell/Maxwells/PA Wire

President Catherine Connolly watches as US President Donald Trump signs the visitors book at Aras an Uachtarain. Photograph: Tony Maxwell/Maxwells/PA Wire

US president Donald Trump meets with Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Farmleigh House in Phoenix Park. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Good morning. US president Donald Trump continues his visit to Ireland on Sunday.

A significant policing and security operation remains in Co Clare, with Trump staying at his hotel in Doonbeg where the Irish Open is taking place.

He is due to fly out of Shannon Airport on Sunday evening and return to the US.

Follow irishtimes.com for updates throughout the day.