Irish player tracker: Gavin Bazunu back in the good books with outstanding Bolton display

It was after a 3-0 win away to Azerbaijan that Gavin Bazunu’s team-mate Shane Duffy dubbed him “Superman” for pulling off a slew of big saves that only enhanced an already impressive highlights reel at international level.

That was five years ago, when the then 19-year-old was viewed as the real deal on loan at Portsmouth from Manchester City and firmly established as the Republic of Ireland’s No 1. At that point, Caoimhín Kelleher looked the poor unfortunate to have found himself stuck behind a generational talent.

But three years later, having moved to Southampton, Superman found his kryptonite in the form of a serious Achilles injury that sidelined him for the best part of nine months and sparked a prolonged period of frustration that saw loan moves to Standard Liege and – in January of this year – Stoke City disrupted by subsequent knee and thigh injuries respectively.

Kelleher, of course, had kicked on in his absence to become Ireland’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, while Bazunu scrambled to catch any sort of break before pitching up at Championship new boys Bolton Wanderers two weeks ago on a three-year deal.

After warming the bench for three games, Bazunu was catapulted into quite the rollercoaster week. Last Tuesday night, social media’s unforgiving looking glass painted him in the worst possible light, having been at fault for West Ham’s winning goal in a 3-2 home defeat.

West Ham hit the front again! Jarrod Bowen has a second as his effort trickles past Gavin Bazunu 😲 pic.twitter.com/e1cybd4r0N — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 8, 2026

There’s no escaping the papier-mâché element to his weak attempt to keep Jarrod Bowen’s shot from crossing the line, fuelling angry online posts from sections of the Bolton support as to what exactly they had signed.

But fast-forward to Saturday and Bazunu was back reeling in the years with a man-of-the-match performance in the 1-0 win over Brian Barry-Murphy’s Cardiff City, earning “prime Casillas” plaudits from one supporter online, while feeling the love from his new manager Steven Schumacher, who hailed Bazunu as “outstanding”.

Bazunu hasn’t played for Ireland in two-and-a-half years, and that’s unlikely to change any time soon considering Kelleher’s standing in the team. But Saturday’s rare moment in the spotlight was at least a positive step forward for a player eager to emerge from the shadows.

While Bazunu is expected to make the Ireland squad this Thursday for the upcoming Nations League games, Brentford’s Nathan Collins looks certain to miss out because of the calf injury he sustained against Sunderland over a week ago.

Speaking before Saturday’s draw at Bournemouth, his club manager Keith Andrews said: “No, he won’t be involved this side of the international break. Unfortunately, he’s picked up a calf injury.

“He probably felt it a little bit earlier in the game and tried to play through it, naturally, like he would, given the type of character he is and being one of our leaders and our captains. So, no, unfortunately he won’t be involved.”

John Egan with Chelsea's Spanish defender Pep Chavarría. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/AFP

While the captain’s absence is a clear blow to Heimir Hallgrímsson, the Ireland manager will be heartened by John Egan’s form at Hull City, who picked up another valuable point in their 2-2 draw at Chelsea. Turning 34 next month, and recently armed with a new two-year contract, the defender has been central to their solid start.

Jake O’Brien made a timely first appearance of the season on Saturday, featuring at right back for the last 15 minutes of Everton’s scoreless draw away to Tottenham. He may be out of favour at his club, but expect him to play an important role for Ireland across the upcoming Nations League games.

As it happens. Kosovo will also be without their captain for the game with Ireland in Pristina on Thursday week. Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani – skipper of the national team for the last seven years – announced his shock retirement from international football over the weekend, citing a row with Football Federation of Kosovo chiefs.

Hallgrímsson will name his squad on Thursday for that game, and the home clash with Austria that is sandwiched in between the controversial Israel double-header, with both of those matches being played at neutral venues in Hungary and Serbia.

Swansea City's Adam Idah scores against Burnley. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Striker Adam Idah maintained his run of early season form with a third goal of the season in Swansea City’s 3-1 win over Burnley and Finn Azaz continued to lay down markers at Southampton with a goal and two assists in their 4-1 win over Jason Knight’s Bristol City.

Chiedozie Ogbene will be another key figure for Hallgrímsson over this international window and he got another 23 minutes off the bench in Lincoln City’s 1-0 Championship win at Preston North End, following his loan move from Ipswich at the start of the month.

On Monday night, the Irish spotlight will shine back on Spain for the latest instalment of Troy’s story. Fresh from his match-winning exploits against Real Madrid and then Lille in the Champions League, Parrott’s Real Betis travel to Villarreal (8pm, Live Premier Sports 1) in La Liga.