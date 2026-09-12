Golf

Irish Open: Shane Lowry comes under pressure on front nine at Doonbeg

Jacob Skov Olesen makes his charge to close Offalyman’s overnight lead

Shane Lowry during the third round of the Irish Open at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA
Shane Lowry during the third round of the Irish Open at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA
Philip Reid
Sat Sept 12 2026 - 17:442 MIN READ

Shane Lowry was forced to focus entirely on his golf ball rather than be distracted by whirring helicopters or a charge from Jacob Skov Olesen on the front nine of his third round at the Amgen Irish Open, utilising the towering sand hills as vantage points.

The 39-year-old Offalyman started the day at Trump International with a three-stroke advantage over his two playing partners, Olesen and Haotong Li. His fight to hold the lead was evidenced by both his pursuers rolling in eagle putts on the Par-5 eighth.

To Lowry’s credit, he played the role of observer to the two eagle putts – which briefly moved Olesen into a share of the lead on 12-under – before walking to his own 12-foot birdie putt, rolling the ball into the hole to move one shot ahead.

Lowry’s opening stretch had started with a birdie on the first and another on the Par-5 fourth, keeping the chasers at bay. But an errant drive on the fifth, some 25 yards left into the sand hills, followed by a flyer out of the rough as he airmailed the green, led to a bogey five to cut his lead to two.

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Olesen followed up his eagle with a birdie from six feet on the Par-3 ninth for 31, level with Lowry through the turn on 13-under.

Tom McKibbin stayed within touching distance with a strong front nine of 34 before he birdied the 10th to move to eight-under overall for tied-fifth.

Liam Nolan, the 26-year-old Galway man playing on an invitation, continued his impressive first appearance on the DP World Tour with a 68 for two-under, moving him into the top 35.

But Rory McIlroy’s pursuit was effectively undone with an error-ridden front nine which included two double-bogeys and a lost ball on the third as he went out in 40 strokes.

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Philip Reid

Philip Reid

Philip Reid is Golf Correspondent of The Irish Times