Irish Open: Shane Lowry comes under pressure on front nine at Doonbeg

Shane Lowry during the third round of the Irish Open at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA

Shane Lowry was forced to focus entirely on his golf ball rather than be distracted by whirring helicopters or a charge from Jacob Skov Olesen on the front nine of his third round at the Amgen Irish Open, utilising the towering sand hills as vantage points.

The 39-year-old Offalyman started the day at Trump International with a three-stroke advantage over his two playing partners, Olesen and Haotong Li. His fight to hold the lead was evidenced by both his pursuers rolling in eagle putts on the Par-5 eighth.

To Lowry’s credit, he played the role of observer to the two eagle putts – which briefly moved Olesen into a share of the lead on 12-under – before walking to his own 12-foot birdie putt, rolling the ball into the hole to move one shot ahead.

Lowry’s opening stretch had started with a birdie on the first and another on the Par-5 fourth, keeping the chasers at bay. But an errant drive on the fifth, some 25 yards left into the sand hills, followed by a flyer out of the rough as he airmailed the green, led to a bogey five to cut his lead to two.

Olesen followed up his eagle with a birdie from six feet on the Par-3 ninth for 31, level with Lowry through the turn on 13-under.

Tom McKibbin stayed within touching distance with a strong front nine of 34 before he birdied the 10th to move to eight-under overall for tied-fifth.

Liam Nolan, the 26-year-old Galway man playing on an invitation, continued his impressive first appearance on the DP World Tour with a 68 for two-under, moving him into the top 35.

But Rory McIlroy’s pursuit was effectively undone with an error-ridden front nine which included two double-bogeys and a lost ball on the third as he went out in 40 strokes.