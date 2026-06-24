Shane Lowry splits from caddie Darren Reynolds after US Open

Shane Lowry of Ireland and caddie Darren Reynolds walk across the third hole during the second round of the US Open. Photograph: Kate McShane/Getty

Shane Lowry has parted ways with Darren Reynolds following a missed cut at the US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Lowry has struggled for form this season since a disappointing finish at the Cognizant Classic, where he led the tournament with four holes to go but finished two shots behind winner Nicolas Echavarria.

After failing to make the weekend at the US Open, Lowry said: “It’s tough, but golf is just not agreeing with me at the moment.”

It will be Lowry’s third caddie change since 2018 but he returns to a familiar bagman in Dermot Byrne, who was the caddie for the first 10 years of his professional career. An experienced caddie, Byrne recently had Leona Maguire’s bag until 2024.

Lowry told Golfweek that the arrangement was for the Travelers Championship and he was still figuring out who to hire as a full-time caddie. With Byrne on the bag, Lowry’s notable achievements included winning the WGC Invitational at Firestone in 2015.

The Offalyman split from Byrne in 2018 to hire Brian ‘Bo’ Martin, with whom he famously won the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

However, the two split in 2023 with Lowry admitting last year when reminiscing about the Open win: “I definitely told him I loved him – not so sure that’s the case anymore.”