Britain nationalises British Steel in bid to safeguard domestic steelmaking

British prime minister Keir Starmer said the decision to nationalise British Steel secures the future of steelmaking ⁠in the UK, protects skilled jobs and safeguards a vital national capability.

The ‌UK has nationalised British Steel in an effort to protect the future of steel production ‌in the country, the government said in a statement on Thursday, completing a takeover of what ​was a Chinese-owned company.

The government said bringing British Steel into public ownership was necessary to protect the UK’s national interest.

“British Steel is part of the fabric of our ​nation and a cornerstone of Britain’s industrial strength. Today’s decision secures the future of steelmaking ⁠in the UK, protects skilled jobs and safeguards a vital national capability,” ‌outgoing ‌prime minister ​Keir Starmer said.

The government seized operational control of British Steel from its Chinese owners, Jingye, in April ⁠2025 to stop the closure ​of the steelworks in Scunthorpe in ​northern England and protect 2,700 jobs at the plant and thousands more ‌in the supply chain.

The plant, the country’s ​last remaining primary steelmaking site, supplies the rail, construction, and automotive industries, ⁠but has in recent years ⁠struggled with ​high energy costs in Britain and a glut of steel in the global market.

In May this year, after the state failed to find a buyer for the company that was privatised under Margaret Thatcher in 1988, Starmer said his government would bring in legislation to allow it to take ownership.

The government has appointed ‌a new leadership team ⁠which will focus on stabilising operations, managing health and safety, maintaining production, and working with management, trade unions and staff to make ‌British Steel a commercially sustainable, low-carbon enterprise, it said.

“British Steel now belongs to the ​British people, and our focus is on the future,” ​Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle said. - Reuters