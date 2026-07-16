Jimmy O’Brien’s ‘great form’ earns him nod from Andy Farrell for All Blacks clash

While much of the Irish selection to face the All Blacks at their Eden Park fortress on Saturday (kick-off 7.10pm local time/8.10am Irish) could probably have been forecast before the squad left Dublin, perhaps the notable exception is that of Jimmy O’Brien being chosen to start.

At the outset of this end-of-season tour, the greater likelihood would have been that Jamie Osborne would have started on the left-wing. He has been Andy Farrell’s go-to man in the absence of Hugo Keenan last season as well as starting at left-wing against Australia and finishing there in the win over Japan.

But Farrell admitted that O’Brien has simply forced his way into the team.

“I think you guys have reported it as well, he’s been in great form. He’s gone from stop-start really for Leinster over the course of a season and not really nailing down any type of genuine spot, whether it be full-back or wing or centre or whatever.

“But for us, over the last three or four weeks, it’s been obvious that he’s been really on top of his game and he’s been in great form. Obviously, there’s pressure within itself playing for your country and he deals with those pressures superbly well.”

The only other change from the side that beat the Wallabies in Sydney last Saturday week sees Tadhg Beirne promoted from the bench, while shifted from the secondrow against Japan, in starting at blindside, with Cian Prendergast missing out as Sean Jansen is promoted to the bench.

Farrell and his assistants would have had an open mind about the 27-year-old New Zealand-born, Irish-qualified Connacht number eight. But it was clear from Paul O’Connell’s comments in the first week of the tour that they were of a mind to play Jansen as an impact replacement, and after his man of the match debut against Japan, that became even more likely.

“I obviously said after the [Japan] game that he’s a fantastic example of how to nail your debut,” said Farrell. “Basically he’s just been himself and he doesn’t let the game or the thought of a first cap or anything like that get in the way of producing what he knows he’s all about. And you just know he’s going to be able to do that again on Saturday.”

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Jansen didn’t get many opportunities in North Otago before seeking pastures new in first Leicester and then Connacht, and the Irish head coach has been impressed by the manner he has adapted to his call-up.

“Well, he shows his character, doesn’t he? I’ve heard how he’s gone about his business backing himself to go overseas, first at Leicester and then on to Connacht. He’s been unbelievably consistent, and not just consistent, but some top performances, certainly for Connacht this year.

“He’s backed that up at Test level, so I don’t think he’ll be overawed by what’s in front of him at all. He’ll just be himself.”

What’s in front of O’Brien, Jansen et al is the All Blacks defending a 32-year, 52-game unbeaten run at Eden Park.

“Yeah, it’s fantastic,” said Farrell. “I feel we’re the fortunate ones, we’re the lucky ones in the sense that we get the opportunity to go to Eden Park. We had that fortune in ’22, the first game up, and obviously we couldn’t get that over the line. So, we’re pretty lucky to be back there and have another shot at it.”

As for these remodelled All Blacks, coming into their third game under a new head coach, Dave Rennie, and a new playmaker in Ruben Love, Farrell said: “Yeah, I’ve been super impressed. I’ve obviously followed Dave’s career, a very impressive one at that, and understand fully how his sides like to play.

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“We’ve seen that with the Chiefs, and certainly saw it in Glasgow, the effect that he had, and obviously being successful in Japan just shows. And I also thought he did a fantastic job in Australia as well.

“So, I think the style of rugby suits the DNA of how New Zealand as a rugby-playing nation want to play and he’s brought a bit of steel back to them as well. So, it certainly makes them very dangerous on Saturday.”