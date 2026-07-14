Last Chance qualifier Joe Dean hopes to deliver against stacked Open field

Englishman Joe Dean will compete at the 154th Open after coming through the inaugural Last Chance qualifier. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Dean delivers

The saloon found another late patron in Joe Dean after the 32-year-old Englishman – who worked as a supermarket delivery driver, among other jobs, to help fund his pro golfing career – won the inaugural Last Chance qualifier for The Open at Royal Birkdale.

As the 156th player into the field, Dean – who plays on the DP World Tour – will be making a third appearance in The Open, having made the cut at Royal Birkdale in 2017 and finishing 25th at Hoylake in 2024.

Dean shot a two-under-par 68 in the new concept 12-man shoot-out to secure his ticket into the championship.

He’s said his time working as a delivery driver during Covid helped him pursue his dream: “It was great. I never regret doing it. I was playing just one-day events, a lot of mini tours. I got to the point where Tour School was starting to get out of reach with the cost it was getting to. I had a great time doing it. Met some really good friends and (the experience) grounded me really well.”

Date in the diary

Sunday will be one of the biggest days in the sporting calendar, bringing together a mishmash of ball sports that not only features the final round of The Open at Royal Birkdale, but also the All-Ireland hurling final at Croke Park and the Word Cup final in New Jersey.

In a golfing context, Sunday offers some historical context in that it will be the first time in 17 years that the Claret Jug will be decided on July 19th.

Stewart Cink won the 138th Open at Turnberry on July 19th, 2009. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

The 2020 championship was due to finish on July 19th but was cancelled due to Covid, so the last player to win The Open on that date was Stewart Cink at Turnberry in 2009.

This year’s final round also marks the 28th anniversary since Mark O’Meara’s win at Royal Birkdale in 1998, the 34th and 39th anniversaries of Nick Faldo’s two wins at Muirfield in 1992 and 1987, and the 45th anniversary of Bill Roger’s 1981 win at Royal St George’s.

Triumphant first-timers

Will it be a case of another first-time champion? The sequence of new winners of the Claret Jug was extended to 12 when Scottie Scheffler won at Royal Portrush last year, a run which started with Phil Mickelson’s success at Muirfield in 2013.

Scottie Scheffler with the Claret Jug after winning the Open last year at Royal Portrush. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Ernie Els, who won a second Open title at Royal Lytham and St Annes in 2012, was the last multiple winner. Since then, it has been a case of first-time champions all the way, a historically long stretch.

Mickelson won in 2013, Rory McIlroy in 2014, Zach Johnson in 2015, Henrik Stenson in 2016, Jordan Spieth in 2017, Francesco Molinari in 2018, Shane Lowry in 2019, Collin Morikawa in 2021, Cameron Smith in 2022, Brian Harmon in 2023, Xander Schauffele in 2024 and Scheffler last year.

The streak of 12 successive first-time champions is the longest in the championship’s history, dating back to the first staging at Prestwick in 1860.

By the Numbers: Seven

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry on the driving range during practice day at Royal Birkdale ahead of the 154th Open.

There are seven Irish players in the field for the 154th Open: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington and Darren Clarke (all past champions), Tom McKibbin, who earned an exemption as winner of the Hong Kong Open, and amateurs Stuart Grehan, winner of the Amateur Championship, and David Howard, who navigated his route through local and final qualifying. The last time there were seven Irish players in the championship was at St Andrews in 2022.

Word of Mouth

“You can hit a 5-iron from 140 yards and you can hit a sand iron from 150 yards, it just depends upon where the wind’s blowing. It makes it a completely different challenge” – Darren Clarke, playing in The Open for the 34th time, on the challenge of playing links golf. A winner in 2011 at Royal St Georges, Clarke has won on the Champions Tour this year in teaming up with Ben Crane to take the Family Insurance Championship title.

Social Swing

Guys….. it is FIRM out here – Michael Kim getting his first taste of the baked Birkdale fairways.

Where’s the best spot for Sunday roast in Southport?? – Billy Horschel bought into the traditional fodder, seeking suggestions on social media. He was pointed in the direction of Penelope’s in Birkdale to sample the local fare.

Thanks to my man @Aaron_Cresswell for the recommendation. Great Sunday Roast at Penelope’s! https://t.co/AkN2iEPPfP pic.twitter.com/u5hZds2d2a — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) July 12, 2026

Another Open Championship. Another year of lost luggage. This year it wasn’t British Error Ways, it was KLM (Keep Luggage Missing) but on a brighter note, there are pubs and pints. Go England – Golf Channel commentator Brandel Chamblee.

In the Bag

Tom Kim – Genesis Scottish Open

Tom Kim on the 18th green on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Driver: Titleist GTS3 (9 degrees)

3-wood: Titleist GTS3 (15 degrees)

5-wood: Titleist GTS3 (18 degrees)

Irons: Titleist T200 (2), Titleist T100 (4-0)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46 degrees), Titleist Vokey SM9 (54 and 58 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Type GSS prototype

Ball: Titleist ProV1x