US Open live updates: Rory McIlroy aims to chase down leaders on day three

Leaderboard

1. Wyndham Clark (-7)

T2. Xander Schauffele (-3)

Matt Fitzpatrick (-3)

Tom Kim (-3)

Sam Stevens (-3)

T.11 Rory McIlroy (E)

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The wind is blowing harder than it did across Thursday and Friday, and it’s reflected in the scoring. Of the 60 players currently on the course, only five are under-par for their round. Star performer is Emiliano Grillo, who is four-under through 16 holes and has vaulted himself to a tie for seventh place.

With the wind whipping into his face on the tee box, McIlroy draws a five-iron that rolls off the front of the green. He rescues another par with a superb putt: from 95 feet he leaves himself a tap-in from 13 inches.

Scottie Scheffler started the day tied with McIlroy at even-par and teed off in the group immediately prior. He has started poorly, opening bogey-bogey to drift to two-over.

McIlroy opens with an impressive up-and-down for par. His tee shot drifted into the first cut of rough, which meant his approach shot went scuttling across the green and into a rightside bunker. But a deft chip and now-typically steely putt sees him escape with par.

Shane Lowry isn’t involved this weekend, having missed the cut yesterday. Philip Reid is at Shinnecock Hills for us, and he heard from a alarmingly downbeat Lowry after his round.

Welcome along to our live coverage of the third day of the 2026 US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Rory McIlroy is the sole Irish challenger, with all of Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington, and Graeme McDowell missing the cut.

McIlroy starts the day at even par, fully seven shots behind leader Wyndham Clark, though Clark is alone at the top, with a clutch of players in a tie for second place at three-under.

McIlroy insisted last night that he felt right in the tournament, mainly down to the fearsome challenge of Shinnecock Hills.

This is a moving day that will be buffeted by wind; it’s howling around the course and making scoring extremely difficult. What’s more, having dialled back the greens for the first couple of days, the USGA have now quite literally turned them up to 11: that’s their measurement on the stimp as they seek to sate fans’ desire for some characteristic US Open carnage.

McIlroy has just teed off alongside Maverick McNealy, with Clark teeing off with Matt Fitzpatrick in the final group at 8.45pm Irish time.

We’ll be taking you through the whole night’s drama.

Get in touch - gavin.cooney@irishtimes.com.