South Korea’s Tom Kim wins Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy recovers for strong final round

Tom Kim poses with the trophy after winning the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. Photograph: Luke Walker/Getty Images

South Korea’s Tom Kim shot a six-under-par round of 64 on Sunday to emerge from a crowded field to win the Genesis Scottish Open at North Berwick.

The 24-year-old finished at 17-under ​for a two-shot victory over Australia’s Min Woo Lee, who posted a final-round 67 at The Renaissance Club.

Rory McIlroy recovered from a third-round ⁠73 to shoot 64, climbing back to a tie for seventh.

“Obviously there was some good in there today but there was some bad, ‌as well,” said McIlroy. “So I’m going to need to work a little bit over the next couple days to be ready for Thursday.”

In his fourth PGA Tour victory, but first since the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open, Kim notched three birdies on each nine to break free from the pack.

“I played probably as good ‌as I could down the stretch with pressure, and I executed when I needed to,” he said afterwards. “Very proud of myself for just being calm out there.”

Lee had a share the lead with Scotland’s Robert ​MacIntyre and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick going into the final round, with Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen and defending champion Chris Gotterup a shot back.

Kim’s steadu Sunday play meant Lee couldn’t catch up, but the Australian found reasons to be satisfied.

“I’m just happy with the week and obviously a win would ‌have ‌been ​nice,” he said. “But it was one of the first weeks that I was just happy with myself mentally.”

A fog-related suspension during the third round meant some players had a full final day, a portion of the field having to play ⁠more than 27 holes on Sunday.

“It was a lot ​of work,” said Kim.

Picking out his second shot on the ​par-4 16th as perhaps one of the best shots he has hit in his career, he added it set him up for a six-foot ‌putt that resulted in his final birdie of the tournament.

Johnny ​Keefer, MacIntyre, Fitzpatrick and Japan’s Keita Nakajima shared third place at 13 under.

Based on the weekend’s result, Keefer ⁠and Thorbjornsen played their ways into the Open Championship for ⁠the coming week.

“Not only a ​great result but also getting into The Open is just tons of fun,” said Keefer.

Despite making birdies on three of the last five holes, Thorbjornsen said of his final round: “Things were looking good up until this round, where I struggled a little bit on the front nine but yeah, again, really, really happy with the way I finished.”

For MacIntyre, he said it was his putting that let down his pursuit of a home victory. However, the Scotsman added: “Having a chance to win with the whole crowd behind you is unbelievable.”