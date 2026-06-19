‘It’s tough, but golf is just not agreeing with me at the moment’ – Shane Lowry misses US Open cut

Ireland's Shane Lowry looks on from the 18th green during the second round of the US Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The twin impostors of success and failure have come Shane Lowry’s way inside a year at different ends of Long Island, this geographical continental island in New York that extends out into the Atlantic Ocean.

At Bethpage last year, just 60 miles away, Lowry was the hero of Europe’s Ryder Cup win, showing fortitude under pressure in a crucial halved singles with Russell Henley that ensured the famous trophy would be retained by Luke Donald’s team.

Lowry did an impromptu jig of delight on the 18th green of the Black Course that day, which – more than any words – showed us the deep emotion that runs through his veins.

That was then, this is now.

A different kind of emotion came his way in this 126th US Open at Shinnecock Hills outside Southampton, at the other end of the island, as two successive 73s for a six-over-par 146 left Lowry dejected and wondering exactly where the state of his game lies after a missed cut that left him with nowhere to hide.

“It’s tough, but golf is just not agreeing with me at the moment,” confessed Lowry.

For a man who revelled in the full glare of his glory putt in the Ryder Cup, this latest US Open expedition finished with a head full of questions and very few answers after a missed cut on a long day which started by finishing his incomplete first round for a 73 and then repeating the does in the second round.

Lowry’s play of the par-3 11th hole summed up his befuddlement, where a double-bogey five – on a hole ranked number one in difficulty – proved the primary difference between being around for the weekend and not.

Shane Lowry reacts on the first green during the second round of the US Open at Shinnecock Hills. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

There, Lowry’s tee shot finished in the first cut of rough just off the green and his chip ran past the hole. “Eleven was a kick in the balls really. I knew the very minute I hit that chip,” recalled Lowry, who immediately said to his caddie Darren Reynolds, ‘I just have to try and two-putt this’. “Honestly, I just touched it and it went seven feet past, and then I missed the next one.”

He added: “You just know if you miss the putt, you’re going to look like a f**king eejit. Do you know what I mean? Unfortunately, that’s what golf courses and tests like this do.”

For sure, in the white heat and extra pressure of a Major, there are no places to hide. Lowry’s misery was in plain view for all to see.

That double-bogey on 11 highlighted in its own way where Lowry finds himself, struggling to work out exactly why his game – doing so much right for so much of the time – can treat him so, failing to fathom the injustice of it all, wondering when it will turn around to provide some reward.

“I feel like there’s something missing, but I don’t know what is, and it’s pretty hard [to take]. But what can you do?” wondered Lowry, who remains stateside to play in next week’s Travelers Championship, the last of the FedEx Cup signature events, before returning home to Ireland for what will surely be a welcome break ahead of next month’s Open at Royal Birkdale.

Golf, it would seem, is not Lowry’s friend at this moment. He admitted as much.

“I’m not enjoying it. I didn’t have any fun this week. It’s been hard. It’s not like I’m shooting 85. Two 73s is not great, but it’s here and there, a couple of shots and, all of a sudden, I’m shooting good scores.

“I’d love to know what’s going on and I’m beating my head against a brick wall, because honestly, I know I missed a couple of short putts this week, but that’s these poa annua greens this week. I felt like I rolled the ball pretty well. I felt like I did a lot of things well, and I’m going home Friday evening.

“It’s pretty s**t, to be honest!”