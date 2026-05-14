Bryson DeChambeau may play in Irish Open at Trump Doonbeg in September

Bryson DeChambeau had an extremely disappointing first round at the US PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Two-time US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau’s friendship with US President Donald Trump could provide a route to the American teeing-up in this year’s Amgen Irish Open at Trump Doonbeg in September.

The “No Laying Up” podcast has speculated that the LIV player will likely play in the Irish Open at the Co Clare resort on September 10th-13th. DeChambeau is ineligible to play on the regular PGA Tour, but can avail of an invitation to play on the DP World Tour through a special exemption as a recent major champion, having won the US Open in 2024.

With LIV facing an uncertain future following the Saudi Arabia PIF’s decision to withdraw funding from the end of the 2026 season, DeChambeau – who has almost 2.5m followers on his YouTube channel – will need to find a new avenue for future schedules.

“Hearing rumblings he’s going to be playing the Irish Open at Doonbeg, which I just discovered. It’s going to include DT [Donald Trump] who allegedly might be playing in the Pro-Am, which would cause quite a security situation…” claimed NLU.

Although it remains possible for DeChambeau to get a sponsors’ invitation to the Irish Open, the same option does not apply to playing in the Scottish Open which is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour, who have stricter rules on returning LIV players than the DP World Tour.

DeChambeau’s opening round in the US PGA Championship at Aroninmick proved to be extremely disappointing, however, as he opened with a six-over par 76, facing a battle to survive the midway cut.