Donald Trump brands Rory McIlroy a ‘legend’ after second Masters triumph

Rory McIlroy celebrates winning on the final hole of the 2026 Masters in Augusta, Georgia. Photograph: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

United States president Donald Trump called Rory McIlroy a “legend” as he congratulated him on winning his second Masters title.

McIlroy held on for a one-shot victory over America’s world number one Scottie Scheffler, becoming only the fourth player in the tournament’s 90-year history to win successive titles at Augusta.

Trump, who has played golf with McIlroy in the past, used his Truth Social platform to send a message to the 36-year-old.

“Congratulations to Rory McIlroy on another Great Championship, The Masters!” Trump wrote. “He performed tremendously under intense pressure, something which few people would be able to even think about doing. With each year, Rory is becoming more and more a LEGEND!”

McIlroy’s sixth major puts him level with Nick Faldo and one beyond the great Spaniard Seve Ballesteros, who won five. Next in the 36-year-old’s sights on the all-time list are Harry Vardon, Gene Sarazen, Bobby Jones, Sam Snead and Arnold Palmer (all seven).

Trump then added a reference to the Cadillac Championship, which is expected to be McIlroy’s next appearance when it starts at Trump National Doral in Miami at the end of the month.

“I look forward to watching him compete in two weeks at Doral,” Trump wrote.

“The quality of Professional Golfers today has become extraordinary, each and every one of them. They should all be proud of the way they played at The Masters this weekend!”