Masters 2026 Live

Masters 2026 day two live updates: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry well placed at Augusta National

Defending champion opened with a round of 67 on Thursday, while world number one Scottie Scheffler sits three off the lead

Rory McIlroy reacts on the 17th hole during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images
Rory McIlroy reacts on the 17th hole during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images
John O'Sullivan's picture
John O'Sullivan
Fri Apr 10 2026 - 11:41

Leaderboard

  • -5 Burns (F), McIlroy (F)
  • -3 Day (F), Reed (F), Kitayama (F)
  • -2 Lowry (F), Schauffele (F), Rose (F), Scheffler (F)
  • Other Irish: +3 McKibbin (F)

Day two notable tee times

  • 12.50pm Andrew Novak, Tom McKibbin (N Ire), Brian Campbell
  • 3.19pm Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Gary Woodland
  • 5.56pm Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry (Ire), Jason Day (Aus)
  • 6.44pm Rory McIlroy (N Ire), Cameron Young, Mason Howell*

Full day two tee times

35 minutes ago

The two friends obliged on an opening round of this 90th Masters in near ideal conditions: Rory McIlroy, the defender, and Shane Lowry, one of the pretenders to his throne, walked the pristine fairways – with the occasional diversion into the towering Cathedral Pines and their bed of needles – with some aplomb in navigating their respective routes to the business part of the leaderboard.

Philip Reid reports from Augusta.

42 minutes ago

Defending champion Rory McIlroy will start day two of The Masters in a tie for the lead with Sam Burns after an opening round of five under par (67).

Shane Lowry sits alongside Scottie Scheffler at two under with a cast of other contenders within touching distance.

The MastersRory McIlroyShane Lowry