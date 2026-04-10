Masters 2026 day two live updates: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry well placed at Augusta National

Leaderboard

-5 Burns (F), McIlroy (F)

-3 Day (F), Reed (F), Kitayama (F)

Day (F), Reed (F), Kitayama (F) -2 Lowry (F), Schauffele (F), Rose (F), Scheffler (F)

Schauffele (F), Rose (F), Scheffler (F) Other Irish: +3 McKibbin (F)

Day two notable tee times

12.50pm Andrew Novak, Tom McKibbin (N Ire), Brian Campbell

(N Ire), Brian Campbell 3.19pm Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Gary Woodland

5.56pm Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry (Ire), Jason Day (Aus)

(Ire), Jason Day (Aus) 6.44pm Rory McIlroy (N Ire), Cameron Young, Mason Howell*

Full day two tee times

The two friends obliged on an opening round of this 90th Masters in near ideal conditions: Rory McIlroy, the defender, and Shane Lowry, one of the pretenders to his throne, walked the pristine fairways – with the occasional diversion into the towering Cathedral Pines and their bed of needles – with some aplomb in navigating their respective routes to the business part of the leaderboard.

Philip Reid reports from Augusta.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy will start day two of The Masters in a tie for the lead with Sam Burns after an opening round of five under par (67).

Shane Lowry sits alongside Scottie Scheffler at two under with a cast of other contenders within touching distance.